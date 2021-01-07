Broker sexual assault case to be heard by jury

An insurance company boss is facing a jury trial over claims he sexually assaulted a woman at a hotel event.

Daniel Wilkinson, 52, a director of broker CGI Insurance, is accused of grabbing the woman’s bottom and crotch over her clothes.

She first reported the incident in March 2018, Inner London Crown Court heard today (7 January).

Wilkinson’s trial will hear from eye witnesses and a text conversation from the night.

Prosecutors say the assault happened on 23 November 2017 at the five star