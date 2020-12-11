Insurance Age

Alison Meckiffe steps in as Endsleigh CEO

Alison Meckiffe has taken the reins as CEO of specialist student broker Endsleigh replacing Jeff Brinley who left the A-Plan-owned brand in the summer.

A-Plan CEO Carl Shuker confirmed to Insurance Age that Meckiffe was now in the hot-seat.

Her appointment has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority

Career
Meckiffe has a marketing and operations background, and was latterly CMO for Cigna EMEA, and prior to that, had senior leadership roles at Axa Direct.

