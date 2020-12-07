Be Wiser takes Endsleigh CEO
Be Wiser has made a series of board appointments and moves as it seeks to develop future growth and customer engagement.
As part of the changes Jeff Brinley has joined from Endsleigh where he was CEO. Endsleigh recently became part of Howden following the acquisition of its parent firm, A-Plan, earlier this year.
In addition, Be Wiser has a new executive line-up which includes Joe Copp as group chief operating officer. Copp joins Be Wiser from Travelers, where he was head of operations for
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on People
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Blog: The five unintended consequences of price-walking
- Axa puts blame on Lockton as legal dispute continues
- JB Brokers moves to Open GI from Applied Systems
- Tasker buys Numark Insurance Services
- Market moves - December 2020
- ERS solidifies move into commercial with Lloyd’s deal
- SME specialist Ballantyne Brokers launches