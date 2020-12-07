Insurance Age

Be Wiser takes Endsleigh CEO

Mark Bower-Dyke
Be Wiser has made a series of board appointments and moves as it seeks to develop future growth and customer engagement.

As part of the changes Jeff Brinley has joined from Endsleigh where he was CEO. Endsleigh recently became part of Howden following the acquisition of its parent firm, A-Plan, earlier this year.

In addition, Be Wiser has a new executive line-up which includes Joe Copp as group chief operating officer. Copp joins Be Wiser from Travelers, where he was head of operations for

