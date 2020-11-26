Insurance Age

Blog: The future of leisure

Concert
  • Mike Patchett
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Of the sectors that have been battered during the last few turbulent months, the leisure industry has perhaps had the worst of all deals.

People rely on it to provide them with activities and entertainment in their spare time, but ironically, at a time when many people have never had more spare time, it has had to close down.

Even before the pandemic, the sector was braced  for a period of change,  as the traditional composites looked to de-risk with reduced line sizes, some exiting specific

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on People

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Video: The hardening market
  2. Blog: Coping with a hard market
  3. Go Compare owner sold for almost £600m
  4. Aston Lark hits £500m GWP
  5. Aston Lark launches joint MGA venture
  6. JM Glendinning hits acquisition trail after MBO
  7. JM Glendinning management completes MBO backed by Synova Capital

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: