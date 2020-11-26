People Moves: 23 - 27 November 2020

Arch appoints hull and war underwriter

Arch Insurance International hasannounced the appointment of Jason Page as Senior Underwriter, Hull & War, with immediate effect.

In this role, Page will be responsible for underwriting activities across the Hull & War insurance portfolio, focusing on opportunities to expand the company’s market standing and further enhance its product and service capabilities. Based in London, he will be part of the Marine Hull, War & Cargo division, led by Mark Watters