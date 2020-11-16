Insurance Age

People Moves: 16 - 20 November 2020

business-people-2
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Featuring: Global Risk Partners, John Morgan Partnership, Xenia Broking Group

GRP hires data and analytics chief
Grant Strickland has joined Global Risk Partners (GRP) in the newly created role of chief data and analytics officer.

Strickland, who will report to group CEO, Mike Bruce, has over thirty years of experience in data and analytics, including leading the business intelligence functions for Gallagher and Hyperion.

The business stated that this role will build on GRP’s data strategy

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on People

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Intact secures billions in funding as RSA sale talks forge ahead
  2. Ageas reports 94.6% COR
  3. Syndicate 1991 to go into run-off
  4. RSA launches FNOL commercial claims portal
  5. Lloyd's to review the future of its underwriting room - report
  6. Brokers hope "inevitable" RSA sale will inject new life into the "sleeping monolith"
  7. Arch unveils UK regional marine hull and machinery product

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: