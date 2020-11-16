People Moves: 16 - 20 November 2020

Featuring: Global Risk Partners, John Morgan Partnership, Xenia Broking Group

GRP hires data and analytics chief

Grant Strickland has joined Global Risk Partners (GRP) in the newly created role of chief data and analytics officer.

Strickland, who will report to group CEO, Mike Bruce, has over thirty years of experience in data and analytics, including leading the business intelligence functions for Gallagher and Hyperion.

The business stated that this role will build on GRP’s data strategy