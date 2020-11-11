People Moves: 9 - 13 November

Featuring: Direct Insurance London Market, Hazelton Mountford, Axa XL, Bridge Insurance Brokers

Direct Insurance London Market hires PI head

Direct Insurance London Market has today announced the launch of its new PI & Financial Lines Division and the appointment of Mike Newson to head up the team as PI and Financial Lines manager.

Newson has been involved in broking and handling all aspects of binders and schemes for PI and various other financial lines within the London Market for the last