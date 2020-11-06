Insurance Age

Market moves - November 2020

new-job-3
  • Insurance Age staff
Insurers

AIG CEO Brian Duperreault is to step down and take up the executive chairman role as the American insurer begins a restructure to split its life and GI divisions. His replacement will be Peter S. Zaffino.

Reports also suggested that RSA is on the hunt for a new chairman with Martin Scicluna rumoured to be exiting the post next year. RSA did not confirm the reports.

Specialist motor insurer ERS DBG has appointed Peter Bilsby as group chief executive officer. Bilsby will replace

