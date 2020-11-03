Ageas takes chief distribution officer from Aviva

Adam Beckett has been appointed as Ageas UK’s new chief distribution officer (CDO) and will start with the business at the beginning of 2021.

Ageas began the hunt for a new CDO after reinstating the role earlier this year.

In the new role Beckett will have responsibility for leading the distribution strategy, including further building on Ageas’s broker channel which generates over 80% of the business.

Beckett will work with Mark Auchterlonie, Darren Whittaker and Russell White, who were