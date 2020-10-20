Gallagher takes Zurich's Nick Price
Gallagher has announced that Nick Price has joined as market management director, with responsibility for supporting Gallagher’s Retail division in the management of insurer relationships and ensuring Gallagher has access to a wide range of products and services for clients.
Price joins Gallagher from Zurich, where he was global broker relationship leader. He has 20 years’ experience in insurance having additionally held roles at leading insurers AIG, RSA and Axa.
In his new role he reports to
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on People
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Blog: The rising business case for electric fleets
- GRP’s Marshall Wooldridge buys Yorkshire broker
- Blog: Black History Month and what it means for us.
- Blog: The hardening high risk liability market and how brokers can help
- ERS appoints AIG's Peter Bilsby as group CEO
- Clear Group 2019 results highlight growth
- Search underway for new RSA chairman - report