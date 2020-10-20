Gallagher takes Zurich's Nick Price

Gallagher has announced that Nick Price has joined as market management director, with responsibility for supporting Gallagher’s Retail division in the management of insurer relationships and ensuring Gallagher has access to a wide range of products and services for clients.

Price joins Gallagher from Zurich, where he was global broker relationship leader. He has 20 years’ experience in insurance having additionally held roles at leading insurers AIG, RSA and Axa.

In his new role he reports to