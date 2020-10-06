Market moves - October 2020

Broker

Aston Lark has appointed Warren Dickson as UK Retail managing director, subject to regulatory approval. Dickson took up the newly created role on 1 October. Dickson has previously worked as sales and marketing director at Carole Nash, managing director at Fish Insurance and, between 2013 and 2018, he was CEO of Chase Templeton.

There was a double appointment at London Belgravia as it created a Construction All Risks division and appointed Henry South at the helm as head of construction