Blog: Why brokers must use data to understand post-pandemic risk

The way brokers have adapted and responded to the pandemic is a credit to the sector. In many respects it has played to brokers’ key strengths – innovation; agility; customer service and engagement.

One thing that has been highlighted is the importance of digital, data and connectivity.

Even before Covid-19, the hunger for deeper data insights for more accurate risk assessment and pricing was growing. As brokers face new risks created by the pandemic, that demand has heightened.

Up to