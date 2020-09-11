People Moves Round-up: 7 - 11 September 2020
Featuring: Qlaims, Brit, Prestige Underwriting
Liz Latter joins Qlaims as chief commercial officer
Qlaims has appointed Liz Latter as its new chief commercial officer. She will be responsible for the business’s insurance partnerships including its broker clients.
Latter brings over 25 years’ experience in the UK general insurance market to her new role, having worked at businesses including Hastings Direct, Broker Network, Equity Insurance, Lloyd’s and Travellers, as well as technology
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on People
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news