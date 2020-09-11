Insurance Age

People Moves Round-up: 7 - 11 September 2020

new-job-1
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Featuring: Qlaims, Brit, Prestige Underwriting

Liz Latter joins Qlaims as chief commercial officer
Qlaims has appointed Liz Latter as its new chief commercial officer. She will be responsible for the business’s insurance partnerships including its broker clients.

Latter brings over 25 years’ experience in the UK general insurance market to her new role, having worked at businesses including Hastings Direct, Broker Network, Equity Insurance, Lloyd’s and Travellers, as well as technology

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on People

Podcast

Most read

  1. Who are the top 50 personal lines brokers?
  2. Top 50 2020 - Bandings
  3. Top 50 2020 - Welcome
  4. Top 50 2020 - Under £15m
  5. Insurance Museum looks to raise £3m
  6. Lockton accused of forging insurance documents
  7. Top 50 2020 - £75m to £99.99m

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: