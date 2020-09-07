Blog: Short-term Lets: Profit or Problems?

This article was paid for by a contributing third party.

The short-term letting sector is seeing significant growth and is now considered a key revenue stream for local estate and letting agents, but what does this mean for Professional Indemnity insurers?

A short-term let covers a period of between one and 90 nights. However, unlike traditional lets where the onus is placed on firms to carry out extensive checks, this segment of the lettings sector remains mainly unregulated.

Marketing properties to millions of people has never been easier and many