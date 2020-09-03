People Moves Round-up: 1 - 4 September 2020

Featuring: Avid Insurance Services, White Oak, Fiducia Avid hires senior specialist underwriter to boost growth plans

Avid Insurance Services has appointed Michael Patchett as specialist underwriter. Patchett joined Avid on 1 September from his previous role at Lloyds Syndicate DTW 1991. The business stated that his specialisms include equine, motorsport and leisure. Patchett’s appointment follows the announcement last week (24 August) that Mark Cliff had joined the Leeds and London-based MGA

