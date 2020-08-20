UK Broker Awards – Meet the Shortlist - The Covid-19 Response

In the run up to the 2020 UK Broker Awards Insurance Age is profiling all the shortlisted firms and individuals, with today’s focus the Covid-19 Response Award.

The expert judging panel selected the following firms as finalists:

Brightside

Brightside is a large personal lines broker and a key part of the Top 50. Its entry for this gong showed its commitment to putting colleague wellbeing at the centre of its planning. Traditionally staff had been expected to travel in to Brightside’s three