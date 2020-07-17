People Moves Round-up: 13 - 17 July 2020

Keep up to date with the latest people moves.

Featuring: Aon, Brit, Arch Insurance UK, Citynet Insurance Brokers

Aon appoints UK Chairman for Global & Specialty business

Aon has named Andrew Tunnicliffe as UK Chairman, Global & Specialty, part of its Commercial Risk Solutions, Health Solutions and Affinity business. He will take up the new role on 27 July.

Tunnicliffe as over 30-years of experience in the insurance and risk management industry. In his last role with Aon, Tunnicliffe was UK CEO of Commercial Risk Solutions, Health Solutions and Affinity. Prior to that, he was chief operating officer for Commercial Risk Solutions, Health Solutions and Affinity in EMEA, and before that, CEO of Aon Global Risk Consulting.

Julie Page, CEO Aon UK, said: “I’m delighted that Andrew has decided to return to Aon. His primary focus will be on the strategic development of client relationships and client risk programmes, in addition to providing active chairmanship of the Client Partner Group.”

Brit expands newly launched Private Client offering with further hires

Brit has made two appointments to its recently launched Private Client team with Andrew Thorn joining as a senior underwriter and Alex Brice as an underwriter.

Thorn joins from Chubb where he was most recently technical account manager, overseeing the performance of the independent broker team and leading on high-value accounts. He brings over 15 years of experience and was at A-Plan Insurance prior to Chubb.

Brice was previously at Hiscox, where he spent over 10 years, most recently as a senior development underwriter with his focus including High Net Worth homes, motor and overseas properties.

Tara Parchment, head of Private Clients, said: “We want to differentiate Brit Private Client through the level of service we provide and our ability to create truly bespoke solutions for clients. Having a strong team is crucial to this, and I am therefore delighted that we are able to announce these two high quality appointments.”

Arch hires broker relationship development manager for its e-trade division

Arch Insurance UK has appointed Iain Blair as broker relationship development manager – e-trade, with immediate effect.

Based in Colchester, Blair will work with Arch’s strategic and national brokers to support the development and enhancement of its online products and platforms. The provider detailed that he will also help build and maintain broker relationships to expand the firm’s UK regional presence.

According to Arch, Blair has over 15 years of insurance market experience. He most recently worked for Arch as distribution & development manager. He is returning to the firm after taking a short career break to pursue personal goals.

Prior to his previous appointment at Arch, Blair spent 10 years in a variety of senior roles at Towergate Underwriting, including distribution & development manager, trading manager and development underwriter.

Commenting on the appointment, Mike Bottle, senior vice president, strategy & distribution at Arch Insurance UK, said: “Iain has a great deal of specialist experience and expertise in managing and developing online products and platforms, which will stand him in good stead in his new role. We are very pleased to see him rejoin the business, as we continue to invest in market-leading talent to support our continued growth.”

Citynet expands broking team

Following the merger of Cobra London Markets with Citynet Insurance Brokers the business has bolstered its broking team with the appointment of Spike Dolphin as a London market broker. Dolphin previously worked at Tasker & Partners and specialises in the placement of casualty business.

Richard Scott, CEO at Citynet/Cobra London Markets, commented: “Spike is exactly what we are looking for. He is knowledgeable, enthusiastic and takes great pride in providing the sort of service our brokers want.

“This is the first of a number of new appointments to be unveiled during the next month. These are exciting times and a great time to be one of our partners. Watch this space.”

