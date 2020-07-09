People Moves Round-up: 6 - 10 July 2020
CLS hires Jim Connolly as strategic development director
CLS Risk Solutions has appointed Jim Connolly as strategic development director, effective immediately. He will report to Rob Best, managing director of CLS.
According to the business, Connolly is a highly regarded insurance specialist in the property sector having held broking, underwriting and risk management roles at Willis Towers Watson, JLT, Chubb, Land Securities and Canary Wharf Group. Latterly, he has established two niche construction led MGAs.
Best commented: “I would like to welcome Jim Connolly to our team. Jim is an outstanding insurance leader with a huge breadth of experience allowing him a 360 degree view across the property market.
“Jim will be instrumental in driving forward CLS RS as it continues to develop new and innovative sustainable solutions that support our clients in unlocking opportunities across the whole lifecycle of property investment and development.”
Andy Graham leaves Cobra for Direct Insurance Group
Direct Insurance Group has hired Andy Graham as head of specialist lability within its Lloyd’s Broker division, Direct Insurance London Market (DILM). Graham was previously managing director of Cobra London Markets.
After 34 years in the market and 27 of those with Cobra London Markets working primarily in construction and high risk liability insurance, Graham joins DILM to further build and expand its specialty products for the UK commercial broker market.
David Bearman, chief executive officer for Direct Insurance Group commented: “We are delighted that Andy has chosen to join us. There are very few brokers in the market with his immense knowledge and experience of Construction and High Risk Liability lines.
“His profile was a natural fit and we are very excited to have him formally on board from November once his sabbatical leave is over.”
Peter Staddon joins Trilogy
Trilogy Managing General Agents (Trilogy) has appointed Peter Staddon as a non-executive director, effective immediately.
Staddon is currently managing director of the Managing General Agents Association (MGAA), a role he will retire from in September 2020.
Trilogy detailed that, in this role, Staddon has been instrumental in promoting the interests of MGAs as they have played an increasingly vital role in the insurance industry. Staddon will also bring his more than 25 years of delegated authority broking experience, together with his outstanding track record of leading insurance industry lobbying and education initiatives to the benefit of Trilogy’s board.
Chris Harman, chairman of Trilogy MGA said: “Peter Staddon is a hugely experienced insurance industry leader who has had a distinguished broking, lobbying and educating career in roles across the sector. We are delighted that he has chosen to offer his skills, experience and time to the development of Trilogy’s business, and I look forward to welcoming him to the Board.”
