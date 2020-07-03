Profile: Partners&'s Phil Barton and Stuart Reid

The broker connection: They have been broking rivals, and led the original consolidator boom, now the launch of Partners& sees Phil Barton and Stuart Reid combining forces for the first time. The industry stalwarts explain what brought them together and how launching a broker during lockdown is going

Both Stuart Reid and Phil Barton returned to into the UK broking space this year with the huge launch of broker Partners&, which immediately went into the Top 100 with £65m GWP.

Both have had high profile careers in the insurance space, with challenges to overcome and successes to celebrate. In past times the pair were rivals – Barton at the helm of Jelf and Reid leading Stuart Alexander, Bluefin and subsequently Arthur J Gallagher.

Barton explains that, despite the previous business rivalry, the pair always got on: “I always thought he was leading a great business.

“We had similar challenges, issues, opportunities, and whenever we got the opportunity at industry events, there was a sense that we’d migrate towards each other and share those issues and challenges and benefit from each other’s counsels.”

Reid adds: “Jelf was a bit of an irritant to us. They were very good at the consolidation side of things. We had a healthy disregard or regard for each other and had been on various advisory boards together.

“But we got to know each and we get on very well. We have different backgrounds but a common goal and the common experience.”

Industry stalwarts

Although both men are well-known it is worth re-capping that experience. We can begin with Reid, who has been on the fringe for longer following his exit from Gallagher in 2016.

He is probably most recognisable for building up one of the first consolidators, Stuart Alexander, and he was brought up in the broking world – his father ran Reid Insurance on the south coast.

“I went there for a holiday job and the rest is history,” he recalls.

The whistle-stop tour version of his career is as follows. Reid decided to try his luck in London and 1993 set up his own company, which became Stuart Alexander. “We decided that buying insurance brokerages seemed to be quite good way to grow as well as getting new business.”

In 2007 the business was sold to Axa, which acquired Layton Blackham at the same time. The two consolidators were rolled into the Bluefin business and Reid was appointed as CEO, later becoming chairman.

It’s no secret that he was later poached by Arthur J Gallagher to become their UK retail CEO. Reid heard on the grapevine they were in the market following the exit of David Ross.

“The morning I got a call from the head hunter… my response was ‘about bloody time’.”

He laughs as he recalls former Gallagher chairman Grahame ‘Chily’ Chilton, who he describes as a mentor, not so subtly interviewing him in one of the restaurants right next to Gallagher HQ “full of thousands of brokers”.

If things don’t quite work or go according to plan, I will spend a lot of time thinking about how they might’ve gone differently. And more importantly, what role I might’ve adopted to achieve a different outcome Phil Barton

Phil Barton’s career had a very different start. “My first job was as a professional footballer but that didn’t work out. So I went to university and carried on playing semi-professionally.

“The only sensible job I could do alongside that was selling life insurance. So I became a life insurance underwriter. I ended up as sales director at Prudential. I also set up my own management consultancy.

“My entry into general insurance was when Jeff became a client of mine and we did some consultancy work together. I helped them build their client strategy and their distribution strategy.”

Later he was persuaded to buy in to Jelf.

He explains: “They liked the work that I’d done so invited me to join the firm and buy into the company. It was when RSA was selling back in 2003. So, I spent between 2003 and 2017 doing lots of stuff in Jelf.”

One of the standouts for Barton is the rapid growth of the business: “It was a small business when I joined them with fewer than 50 people, less than £5m in revenue. When I left in March 19, there were 2,800 people and £240m of revenue. And it was an incredible privilege to travel, such a distance with one firm.”

Part of that journey saw Jelf acquired by Marsh in 2017, which led to Barton overseeing Bluefin which it bought in 2016, as well – another connection to Reid.

Returning to Reid, it is also no secret he left Gallagher in 2016 following a failure to receive FCA authorisation relating to faults at Bluefin.

The FCA detailed that between 9 March 2011 and 31 December 2014, Bluefin, which was owned by Axa UK at the time, held itself out to be ‘truly independent’ when providing advice and recommending insurers to customers. However, according to the watchdog the broker failed to implement “adequate systems and controls” to manage the conflict that arose from Bluefin being owned by an insurer. In 2017 Bluefin was fined £4m.

Reid has since been fully exonerated of any wrongdoing.

Normally an ebullient character the memory of coming under the scrutiny of the regulator naturally doesn’t sit well.

“We didn’t just have our own oversight. We had Axa oversight as well. So to find that you haven’t got something quite right was a shock, not just to us, but to our parent [Axa] as well.

“It was a tremendously difficult time. I don’t look back fondly on it. But we’ve very much learned from our mistakes and move on.”

The Partners& vision Partners& was announced in March. It was formed from brokers MRIB and Independents, La Playa, CGI and Versatile, with an initial £25m investment from Capital Z. At the time Barton said: ““This is not about scale. We have no desire to be a consolidator. We want to bring high quality advice to the market and move away from some of the worst excesses.” The business has £65m in GWP with 140 staff and nine offices in the south and Midlands, and the growth plan is focused on organic expansion. Staff are also incentivised with a profit distribution programme and an employee benefits programme, which is the same for everyone from board members to the most junior member of staff. In addition to Reid as chairman, Chris Jelf is also commercial director.

Full of praise

Despite that experience he heaps praise on the Gallagher team. He describes Chily as “one of the most successful men in business” he has ever met and says he was a “fantastic guy and very, very supportive”. He also recalls current UK CEO Simon Matson as being the “best business manager I’ve ever seen”. He wasn’t surprised when Matson took the top spot upon Chily’s retirement.

It would remiss not to ask Reid if he ever saw any of the behaviour revealed in the recent legal clash of the titans between Gallagher and Ardonagh over staff poaching. Language emerged on the Gallagher side from Matson and other Gallagher c-suite executives which a judge called abusive and racist.

Reid, who worked with Matson and was consistently impressed with his ability considers the question carefully. “Simon’s comments revealed in the court case with Ardonagh were wholly inappropriate, as the judge said at the time, they were “abusive and racist”.

“Although I worked well with Simon, and never saw anything in his behaviour that would reflect this type of view, it is plainly not acceptable. Quite how Gallagher deal with this issue is for them to determine.”

Matson later issued an apology.

One might assume that, having given his heart and soul to Jelf over the course of almost two decade Barton might considering leaving that business as one of the more difficult moments in his career.

Not so. “That probably wasn’t the most difficult time in my career but you learn from adversity. I think the situation at the time at Marsh was in many ways a privilege.

“It gave me an opportunity to meet some new colleagues. And I had a fantastic relationship with Mark Weil, who was the CEO in the UK and Ireland at Marsh for the first two and a half years or so that I was there.”

His exit was down to a realisation that his plans for the business was diverging from those of Marsh.

We know what does and doesn’t work… because we’ve probably tried it before. It gives us the ability to not waste so much time on whizzy ideas. We know what works and we’re going to do it Stuart Reid

Changing plans

Barton explains: “There was a dawning that the strategy that Marsh wanted to adopt was different to my vision of the future for the firm. As owner, Marsh is right to do what they feel is appropriate with their assets. They are a hundred percent owner of it.

“But when the owner and the CEO don’t agree in the direction of travel, there is only one ultimate outcome, so it was appropriate for me to leave.

“Of course that was difficult because I’d invested 17 years of my life in building Jelf. I had great respect for the business.”

He adds: “If I’m perfectly honest, I was concerned for the futures of the business.”

Jelf was renamed Marsh Commercial and, following Barton’s exit, Marsh embarked on a project, entitled operation Wolverine, which saw it shut 14 local branches in favour of developing five centralised ‘Centres of Excellence’ to look after SME business.

He declines to comment on the actions taken since his departure but says his exit was an opportunity to take a breather and reflect.

To absorb the changes he travelled to spend some time as his second home in Cornwall.

“Cornwall is a restorative place. And four weeks of residing at my place down there enabled me to recharge my batteries and think about the future and take some learning from the experience, which is something that I think is quite characteristic of me.

“If things don’t quite work or go according to plan, I will spend a lot of time thinking about how they might’ve gone differently. And more importantly, what role I might’ve adopted to achieve a different outcome.”

He also says that change was the catalyst for creating the Partners& business model (See box above).

With their combined experience the pair are looking forward to taking Partners& forward.

But what do they each bring to the operation?

Reflections on the industry Reid: “It’s changed quite drastically over the last four or five years. Consolidation has been going on. There are fewer brokers and

there are much larger brokers. But there’s still a huge amount of

choice out there for the customer. “Brokers are tremendously resilient. You go into any high street and there’ll be some broker not far from the centre. Despite commoditisation of personal lines and small commercial, clients do understand that insurance is a difficult thing to buy and needs professional advice. That’s why I think brokers have a bright future.” Barton: “Insurance broking is a long-term business. It’s about long-term relationships. It’s built upon retention, single clients. It delivers a very strong income stream as a consequence. “I do think the market has become very short term and has commoditised itself unnecessarily. The provision of an insurance programme can be the difference between survival and its demise. I do think that over time, the industry has sought commoditisation and sought price-led competition at the expense of individual tailored advice. That would be the first point like that. The second point is the industry has probably changed more in the last three months than it has changed in the previous 10 years.”

Top team

Barton says of getting Reid on to the team: “It was a very natural thing for us to do when we were looking to appoint our chair and when we were mapping out the industry and the sorts of skills and experience we wanted.

“Stuart met up with our private equity partner, John Kelly, and seem to hit it off as well. So it became a very natural progression, at least from my perspective.”

Reid describes Barton as one of the best communicators he has met in his career and outlines that the pair are very much on the same page with a lot of their core beliefs.

“Phil and I have had a similar playbook in recent years, we know what does and doesn’t work. We haven’t had any major disagreements yet on philosophical tick boxes.

“We genuinely know what doesn’t work because we’ve probably tried it before. It gives us the ability to not waste so much time on whizzy ideas. We know what works and we’re going to do it.”

Barton is reticent to say what his key skills are but believes others would describe him as a person with a strong strategic perspective, a focused on critical thinking and someone with an analytical mind.

“Someone with real understanding of the client perspective and an ability to turn that into practical steps which can ultimately deliver a great client journey. I think that’s what people would say. And probably also point to working too hard and being very driven, that’s probably what they’d put on my epitaph,” Barton adds.

Reid’s role is very different.

He explains: “I know you won’t believe this, but I’m not particularly keen on standing on stage in front of the whole group. I suppose my, my USP is, or whatever it is, is more on the relationship side. I enjoy the PR aspect of it. I enjoy the social interaction which obviously at the moment is very difficult.”

Reid in particular has found the social isolation of lockdown challenging as he really enjoys networking with partners such as the Chartered Insurance Institute and the British Insurance Brokers’ Association. “Most people are very much enjoying working from home and dealing with things on the computer, I just feel that I’ve got more to give and it’s been quite frustrating really not having the ability to get out.”

He has been keeping himself amused with gardening – a new lockdown induced hobby. But he says he hasn’t found himself able to enjoy the books he collects while Covid-19 has been ongoing.

Barton has been based at home in Cheltenham since March 23 and that government announcement. He has been cycling to keep active but says he misses socialising.

Launching in lockdown

Luckily, the launch of Partners& in March was not hampered by the pandemic because it is not strangled by legacy.

Barton says: “It is an unusual privilege to be given a blank piece of paper and given the ability to design from scratch the best client proposition in the market and the best people proposition in the market. And we were able to do that without constraints, without legacy, without the complications that they create.”

They believe remote working with offices as hubs will become standard following Covid-19. Anyone who disagrees will, they concur, “get left behind”. And, in the wake of the business interruption row they feel the role of advice, at the heart of the Partners& model, has grown in stature.

The aim is, not to consolidate, the pair say but to build a reputation based on service in a business with egalitarian values.

“We are building a unique culture. I’ve worked with some great teams over the last four decades, but I want this to be the very, very best team that I’ve had the privilege of working with. And I think we’re well on our way towards achieving that,” Barton concludes.