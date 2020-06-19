Broker Week: Getting on with it

As part of Applied Broker Week, Biba's Graeme Trudgill stands up for the brokers who have worked through the Covid-19 crisis with aplomb and insight.

A well-known insurer once had the strapline “we don’t make a drama out of a crisis”. However, I don’t’ believe that they had a crisis of quite the magnitude of Covid-19 in mind when they launched that campaign.

Crisis is though, what the insurance sector deals in, and brokers in particular, pride themselves on being adaptable, innovative, solution makers. They definitely have had to try and live up to that ambition over the last three months and probably for many to come, with many of them doing it from their kitchen table.

The survey by Insurance Age and Applied looked at what challenges brokers are facing and what support is available to them. The findings very much reflect what Biba is being told by members.

Remote

Very quickly firms adapted exceptionally well to working from home – where it was possible as confirmed by the survey findings. Biba for our part helped to ensure that those who could not, and were involved in renewals or claims were considered ‘keyworkers’ allowing them the flexibility of going into the office while their children could continue to attend school. In part this helped brokers to manage the massive number of queries they received.

In the early days of lockdown, Biba’s experience was that many brokers were inundated with queries because of the language used by Government stating in one of their first daily press conferences that “the Government’s action is sufficient and will allow businesses to make an insurance claim against their policy.” Though this somewhat sweeping statement was subsequently caveated with the phrase “where a policy includes pandemic cover” it led to huge levels of confusion from insurance customers and ultimately, and understandably, disappointment as the realisation that cover was not in fact provided dawned.

Target

Brokers appeared to be in the firing line. They wanted to help customers but the fact remained; most business insurance policies do not include pandemics – the risk being so remote and not able to be capitalised for - that in the main it should be considered a fundamental risk as are war and nuclear.

This being a point we put to Government repeatedly while trying to support brokers through this very real crisis of reputation. However, where it appears a policy should respond we look forward to the clarity that will, we hope by provided by the FCA court process on selected wordings.

High levels of queries continue as businesses first mothballed areas of their business then reinstated them as lockdown measures began to ease. In turn this has resulted in a lot more work for brokers, - all during an increasingly harder market where new business and renewals are particularly challenging in some sectors.

For personal customers too, brokers had to deal with confusion over travel insurance. Here, as well as across other lines we were given examples of brokers going above and beyond in their duties to customers, supporting distraught holiday makers, event organisers and small businesses.

Information

As customer concerns plateaued brokers had to navigate the various different approaches of carriers. Like others, we kept our coronavirus hub up to date with information and, if there are positives to be gleaned from the Covid crisis, it is the collaboration throughout the market as we were provided with info from many insurer sources to share with brokers to help them help their customers.

We know that insurance was and always will be a people business, evidenced by the findings that brokers would miss the networking opportunities usually abound at the Biba conference. Renewal meetings too had to revolutionise with brokers finding innovative ways to conduct the negotiations with clients and insurers.

Which brings me back to the beginning. Yes, this is the biggest crisis anyone in our generation has, and hopefully will face. No, we don’t have all the answers yet. But, and it’s a big positive but, brokers have adapted, have evolved, have continued to do their best for their customers, and they had done it without drama.

Graeme Trudgill is Biba executive director.