Market moves: June 2020

As expected Covid-19 has slowed the number of people moves in the industry, but, it was not a wasteland and there were some market announcements throughout May

Brokers

On the broking side Finch Group appointed Paul Goodman as managing director. The move follows former MD, Vincent Gardner’s promotion to director of M&A at Finch-parent Ethos Broking. Most recently Goodman was regional sales director at JLT Specialty.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association also announced a raft of board changes. Paul Dickson CEO of Innovation Broking takes up the position of chair of the Smaller Brokers Advisory Board, with Karen Weir of Weir Insurance as his deputy chair. Carl Evans, group chief executive at Griffiths & Armour takes over to lead the Larger Brokers’ Advisory Board.

Jane Kielty, managing director of Aon’s UK retail business has recently taken over the Standard Council. Chris Rolland Group CEO of travel insurance specialist, AllClear takes the chair of the Networks and MGA Advisory Board. Finally, Lindsay Campbell has been promoted to the board as conference director.

Insurers

Aviva has announced the appointment of George Culmer as non-executive chairman with effect from 27 May 2020, following the Aviva AGM. Culmer replaced Sir Adrian Montague who will retire from the Board on 31 May this year - a move originally announced in January. According to Aviva, Culmer brings extensive experience in insurance and broader financial services to the role. He was Aviva’s senior independent non-executive director, a role he assumed in January 2020.

Allianz Insurance has announced the appointment of Rebecca Rogers to the role of head of property claims. Rogers joins Allianz with more than 23 years of claims experience and a successful career in property claims. Prior to her current role, she held the position of commercial property technical and relationship manager at LV. She will be responsible for the development of Allianz’s property claims handling strategies, technical best practice and ensuring overall performance is market leading and truly customer focused.