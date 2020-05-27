Blog: Private prosecutions in the fight against insurance fraud

Law firm EML reports that £1.2bn in dishonest claims were recorded in 2018 and details how providers are hitting back.

In 2019, CIFAS, the UK’s fraud prevention service reported a 27% rise in false insurance claims across the UK in the prior year. The Association of British Insurers (ABI) reports the total number of fraudulent claims and applications detected in 2018 to be 469,000, a 3% increase in prevalence from 2017 and a 6% increase in value from 2017. In 2018, dishonest insurance claims were valued at £1.2bn and in 2019 the average insurance scam had a value of £12,000 with 1,300 insurance scams being uncovered per day.

Insurance fraud continues to have a significant detrimental impact across the industry, resulting in the vast majority of honest customers ending up having to pay an increase in insurance premiums due to the dishonest acts of others. With insurers investing £200m each year to combat insurance fraud, it is imperative that the industry continues to do all it can and use all tools available to reduce fraud and tackle this growing problem.

One way of doing this is for insurers and the brokers who advise them to consider adding a powerful weapon to their armoury in the fight against fraud - that of private prosecutions.

What is a private prosecution?

It is a common misconception that criminal prosecutions can only be brought by State enforcement agencies. In England and Wales a private prosecution can be brought by any person or any company under section 6(1) of the Prosecution of Offences Act 1985. They operate in exactly the same way as prosecutions brought by the state, other than the fact they are often quicker and more focussed than a state prosecution.

Private prosecutions are on the rise and are increasingly being utilised by insurers in the fight against fraud.

Why are private prosecutions on the rise?

In these times of austerity, the police and other traditional law enforcement agencies have suffered huge cuts across the board particularly in respect of the investigation of economic crime. Reduced resources have in turn led to a decrease in officers dedicated to investigating fraud, which means cases are either refused, sit in the system for an inordinate amount of time or the victim may often hear the words ‘it’s a civil matter’ despite the overwhelming evidence of criminal fraud.

Despite the success of the Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) which was established in 2012 as a specialist police unit, funded by private industry and dedicated to tackling serious, organised and opportunistic insurance fraud, the unit is not able to take on all cases referred to it, which in turn means there are a significant amount of fraud cases that are not pursued.

It is for this reason that insurers are now increasingly turning to private prosecutions in order to obtain justice and to send out a powerful deterrent message to would be fraudsters.

Private prosecutions by the insurance industry

There have been several recent examples of private prosecutions in the insurance sector:

In 2017, Thomas Cook brought a prosecution to tackle those falsely claiming to have fallen ill on holiday.

In 2018, the legal expenses insurer, Das, brought a prosecution against its former CEO and others following a 14-year fraud in which they fed profitable casework to a medico-legal reporting agency, in which they held a secret interest.

and others following a 14-year fraud in which they fed profitable casework to a medico-legal reporting agency, in which they held a secret interest. In 2019, Aviva brought a prosecution against a ‘slip-and-trip’ fraudster, resulting in a 21-month suspended jail sentence.

Benefits to the insurance industry

The benefits of private prosecutions to the insurance industry are numerous. The insurer will have a greater control over the process than would normally occur in a prosecution brought by the state and from beginning to end the process is often quicker than both civil proceedings and prosecutions brought by the state.

Private prosecutions can have a significant deterrent effect – the results can be publicised and the insurer can make it known it will pursue any fraud committed against it via the criminal route in order to hold fraudsters to account.

The criminal courts have extensive powers available to compensate victims of crime. If a defendant is convicted, an insurer can be compensated for the loss suffered as part of the criminal sentencing process. The confiscation regime under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 is also available to private prosecutors, including the use of Restraint Orders to ensure that the defendant does not dissipate assets.

An additional benefit to insurers is available in relation to the recovery of costs. Where the private prosecution has been properly brought and properly conducted, irrespective of whether the defendant was convicted or not, a court may order that a private prosecutor’s expenses incurred in bringing the prosecution be paid out of state funds at the conclusion of the case. Alternatively, a costs order may be made against a convicted defendant where he has the means to satisfy the order.

Tamlyn Edmonds and Kate McMahon are both partners at EMM Legal, a specialist private prosecution law firm.