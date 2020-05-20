Opinion: Where is our North Star? Solutions not gestures are what we need now.

Brightside's Brendan McCafferty calls for a guiding light for the sector and warns that, if the market fails to get its Covid-19 response right, there could be hell to pay.

I recently tuned into Warren Buffet speaking at the famous Berkshire Hathaway AGM. He said something curious: “Insurance has capital available but it doesn’t use capital.”

Perhaps we in insurance – even through the global financial crisis of 2009 – assume that our capital is abundant, and it will always be available and never be really tested and called upon? Until now perhaps.

Our industry, that I am proud to be part of and have spent my career in, is under real pressure. Our response to Covid-19 has placed us firmly in the spotlight. Potential court cases and short-term capital market support are likely to keep us in the epicentre of public and political scrutiny.

Tests

Moreover, I expect further tests down the road as massive falls in GDP may lead to deflation in our economy, perhaps followed by a big dose of inflation later as extraordinary money supply flows through. How many people trading in the insurance market have ever experienced anything like that before? Perhaps at the same time as solvency levels might struggle if stock and investment markets continue to fluctuate and the economy recovers slowly from an extremely low base. The worst is likely still ahead of us.

Then there is the really big, legacy determining one: Trust. When our industry diverges from the expectation of our clients, customers and society, we tend to be the ones catching up. And there is a big divergence going on right now.

Gestures

Globally, everyone is looking for insurers to pay out, one way or another. As in the UK, the talk is of solidarity funds, charity support, compensation funds and suchlike. Like partial refunds, these sound like gestures to me, not solutions. No easy answers then?

I get that insurers are right to defend their position on BI claims, and brokers will do that too. I will leave the commentary on those skirmishes to others, but in the meantime uncertainty about our responsibilities remains, and the expectation gap widens. We have to own that problem, and the sooner the industry finds ways to do that the better.

Mega support for charities by our sector and other socially responsible initiatives to counterbalance public perception have a real place here, and I’m sure I’m not alone in welcoming the industry’s newly-launched Covid-19 Support Fund, aiming to raise £100m for charities fighting the pandemic.

But in truth we must first face reality and remind ourselves that we have a contract with society, and that our right to operate as we do stems from that ‘contract’ being balanced to work for everyone, investors, customers and employees alike. Our industry purpose is intrinsically linked to meeting that expectation and coming up with sustainable answers. This means collaborating across the industry and with government to find better ways of delivering that purpose.

An essential sense of our industry having purpose and a strong conviction about our role… will keep our leaders focused on meeting our contract, and the very big picture of how insurance will be seen and dealt with by the world we trade in

Collaboration

I read that our most senior Industry leaders are already working hard to do that. And they must. This will take a steely determination to build solutions that work. Such things are complex. Building a Pan Re, supported by government, makes a lot of sense, and could be a robust solution, perhaps leveraging existing industry models and capabilities.

This is about using non-correlated risk capital and reinsurance, against a peril that is really difficult to model. It will be in ‘low power’ mode most of the time but be tested to destruction if there is an event.

A Pan Re must be properly capitalised and have capacity on a vast scale, and be governed for certainty and accountability. It would need to build confidence in its products and make sure they measure up to future Covid-19 like events. A cross-industry partnership needs to forcefully propose it, to competently build it and, in doing so, demonstrate a robust response to this crisis.

I believe the design, capital and insurance aspects of this can all be met, including the ‘vast capacity’ challenge, ironically precisely because it is the obscure peril it is. The evidence for that exists in our industry globally, from Nuclear, Terror, Flood, Quake and other such Cat models around the world. And where better to lead that from, than London?

Focus

It will take steely determination and smart thinking from our industry leaders. The vast majority of industry leaders I have dealt with have the right stuff to meet that challenge and they all believe I hope that insurance needs to be a force for good.

An essential sense of our industry having purpose and a strong conviction about our role – a North Star if you like – will keep our leaders focused on meeting our contract, and the very big picture, of how insurance will be seen and dealt with by the world we trade in. I hope and expect that they will, as they have before in the face of Terror (Pool Re) and market failure and Climate Change (Flood Re).

If they don’t, my plan is to go back to telling people that I am an accountant when they ask what I do for a living and not mentioning the insurance industry.