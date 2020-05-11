Finch Group appoints MD

Paul Goodman joins the Ethos-owned business from JLT Specialty.

Ethos Broking has appointed Paul Goodman as managing director for Finch Group.

The move follows former MD, Vincent Gardner’s promotion to director of M&A at Ethos.

Most recently Goodman was regional sales director at JLT Specialty.

Richard Tuplin, Ethos Broking’s MD said: “I’m delighted that Paul has chosen to join Ethos Broking. It reinforces our commitment to hiring quality people to drive our businesses forward. He brings significant commercial broking experience to the Group, as well as an excellent track record in managing and motivating teams to deliver significant results.

“This, combined with his personal drive and motivation, will greatly support the next phase for Finch Group and build on the fantastic results already achieved by Vince Gardner.”

Responsibility

According to Ethos, during his time at JLT Goodman was responsible for delivering sales, devising broking strategies, and had national responsibility for the manufacturing sector proposition. Prior to JLT he held senior regional roles at Bluefin and Oval.

Goodman added: “This is an exciting career move for me and I’m delighted to be embarking on leading a brokerage which I have admired for many years. I have known Vince for a while, and when I heard about the opportunity that was available following his move to the central Ethos Broking team, I couldn’t turn it down.

“Finch Group has seen rapid growth organically and through acquisition over recent years and I’m looking forward to working with the team to build upon its successes.”

Ethos Broking is the advisory broking arm of Bravo Group, and was rebranded from Broker Network Partners in March 2019.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.