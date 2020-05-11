Finch Group appoints MD
Paul Goodman joins the Ethos-owned business from JLT Specialty.
Ethos Broking has appointed Paul Goodman as managing director for Finch Group.
The move follows former MD, Vincent Gardner’s promotion to director of M&A at Ethos.
Most recently Goodman was regional sales director at JLT Specialty.
Richard Tuplin, Ethos Broking’s MD said: “I’m delighted that Paul has chosen to join Ethos Broking. It reinforces our commitment to hiring quality people to drive our businesses forward. He brings significant commercial broking experience to the Group, as well as an excellent track record in managing and motivating teams to deliver significant results.
“This, combined with his personal drive and motivation, will greatly support the next phase for Finch Group and build on the fantastic results already achieved by Vince Gardner.”
Responsibility
According to Ethos, during his time at JLT Goodman was responsible for delivering sales, devising broking strategies, and had national responsibility for the manufacturing sector proposition. Prior to JLT he held senior regional roles at Bluefin and Oval.
Goodman added: “This is an exciting career move for me and I’m delighted to be embarking on leading a brokerage which I have admired for many years. I have known Vince for a while, and when I heard about the opportunity that was available following his move to the central Ethos Broking team, I couldn’t turn it down.
“Finch Group has seen rapid growth organically and through acquisition over recent years and I’m looking forward to working with the team to build upon its successes.”
Ethos Broking is the advisory broking arm of Bravo Group, and was rebranded from Broker Network Partners in March 2019.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on People
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Covid-19: Pressure groups maintain heat on insurers with open letter
- Covid-19: Are MGAs outperforming insurers in responding to the crisis?
- Market moves: May 2020
- Profile: Chairman of Vizion Insurance Brokers and investor Chris Blackham
- FCA set to take a keen interest in vulnerable customers
- Covid-19: Allianz latest insurer in legal BI firing line
- Covid-19: Hiscox Action Group says brokers acted in “good faith”