Market moves: May 2020

Despite the coronavirus lockdown, brokers and insurers have still been busy hiring

Brokers

Right Choice Insurance brokers hired Mark Mugge as group chief financial officer. Mugge most recently worked at Ardonagh Group, where he was CFO until March 2018 when he became a strategic adviser to the business. Prior to joining Towergate in 2015 Mugge spent nine years at Gallagher.

Over at Gallagher, Simon Collings was appointed as managing director of national broking and placement, UK retail. Collings started at Gallagher in 2017 as market management director, UK retail. Prior to joining the broker he held senior positions at Marsh, JLT and Miller in placement roles.

Meanwhile, Hastings revealed that non-executive chairman, Gary Hoffman, had handed in his resignation and will step down from the board on 21 May. Hoffman joined Hastings as chief executive officer in October 2012. He moved to become non-executive chairman in May 2018, after Toby van der Meer took over the CEO role. Tom Colraine, currently senior independent director, will take over from Hoffman on an interim basis.

Insurers and MGAs

Ageas UK revealed that CEO Andy Watson is set to leave the provider this summer to focus on further education and non-executive roles. Watson has been with the provider for 10 years and took over as UK CEO from Barry Smith in 2013. Ant Middle will succeed Watson as CEO on 1 June 2020. Middle became chief customer officer of Ageas when the insurer underwent a significant restructure in 2018.

He first joined the business in 2014 and became CEO of direct and partnerships in April 2015.

A restructure at Axa XL saw CEO UK legal entities Paul Greensmith exit the business. Axa XL general counsel, Sean McGovern, has taken on the role of interim CEO, UK & Lloyd’s, while the insurer searches for a replacement. Three other senior leaders have left the provider as a result of the global restructure, which saw a reshuffle of its leadership team.