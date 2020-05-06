Biba announces board changes

Board members serve a maximum term of six years.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has announced changes to its main board.

The governance structure of Biba which sought to bring its operation into the hands of its members, was created after Steve White was appointed CEO in 2013.

A number of members have sat on the board from its beginning and have reached the end of their maximum term, bringing about changes that take effect from 5 May 2020.

Structure

Biba chair, Jonathan Evans said: “Over the last seven years having a structure that allows Biba to be run by members for members has contributed to our effectiveness. Having various members on our Board gives us the opportunity to understand where best to focus our resources.

“I am immensely grateful to those brokers who have helped steer us for the last six years and wish them continued success. We welcome the new board members and the contributions and indeed challenges they will bring to help Biba navigate the coming years.”

Smaller brokers

Paul Dickson CEO of Innovation Broking takes up the position of chair of the Smaller Brokers Advisory Board, with Karen Weir of Weir Insurance as his deputy chair. Both are appointed to the Biba Board in place of Andrew Gibbons of Mason Owen and Ashley Rogoff of Ashley Page.

Dickson has more than 40 years’ insurance broking experience in Lloyd’s and in the provincial market. He launched Innovation Broking in 2015 and is also chair of broker network group TechAssure. Weir has experience in both insurer and broking sectors and is MD of family business Weir Insurance in Northumberland, as well as an active member of the local CII.

Biba stated that both will bring a wealth of insurance experience to the smaller broker advisory board and will “ably represent smaller broker interests in developing the direction of Biba”. Dickson will also chair Biba’s Finance Committee.

Larger brokers

To represent the interests of larger brokers, Carl Evans, group chief executive at Griffiths & Armour takes over from Peter Blanc of Aston Lark to lead the Larger Brokers’ Advisory Board.

Biba detailed that Evans has spent his insurance career at Griffiths & Armour and is a passionate client advocate with an in-depth understanding of their commercial risk. This understanding of risk could not be more appropriate as the sector faces its current serious challenges.

In addition, Jane Kielty, managing director of Aon’s UK retail business has recently taken over from Paul Anscombe of Seventeen Group at the helm of Biba’s Insurance Brokers’ Standard Council and also joins the Board.

Chris Rolland Group CEO of travel insurance specialist, AllClear takes the chair of the Networks and MGA Advisory Board from Tim Ryan of Ryans Insurance.

Rolland has worked with Biba over many years as a member, a scheme provider and a campaigner for better access to insurance. He joined AllClear in 2017 and has worked in financial services for over 20 years.

Conference

Biba has also made an internal appointment to the board. Lindsay Campbell who has more than 20 years’ experience managing Biba’s annual conference and exhibition while in the role of executive assistant and company secretary, takes up a new role of conference director a main board position.

The Biba conference was due to take place next week but was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Steve White, Biba CEO said: “Lindsay makes an outstanding contribution to Biba. Her appointment to the Board comes as she calls on her vast experience to take on operational responsibility for our annual conference.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.