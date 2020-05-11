In-depth - business continuity: Lockdown logistics

Insurance is an industry based on personal relationships and face-to-face meetings, how has the sector adapted to the changes imposed during the coronavirus crisis? Sam Barrett reports

When the UK was put into lockdown on 23 March, the insurance sector had to move fast to ensure it complied with the remote working requirements. While there were some teething issues, most firms have adapted well and are even considering how this might affect the sector’s future.

For Richard Beaven, chief operating officer at Brightside, it was the speed at which the situation evolved that was the biggest challenge. “When the first cases of Covid-19 appeared in the UK, we started planning for the possibility of closing an office if someone was ill, but quickly it became apparent that we had to plan for everyone working from home,” he explains. “If anyone had asked me back in February whether this was possible, the answer would have been an absolute no.”

Preparedness for such a move varies hugely across the broking community, with some firms benefitting from more flexible technology or a culture of home working. For instance, John Warburton, chief executive of Konsileo, says that being an insurtech was a huge bonus. “All of our technology is browser based so it can be accessed from any device and any location. We’re all familiar and comfortable with working from home. It’s our normal,” he explains.

Remote working

But whether accustomed to remote working or not, the scale of the switch meant some teething issues were inevitable. Simply equipping everyone with the necessary kit was a challenge for many firms, especially as the supply of laptops and other office equipment was under pressure.

Among those on the hunt for tech was Aston Lark, with group chief executive Peter Blanc saying the firm was 200 laptops short for its 900 employees. “Our IT team did a great job sourcing these,” he adds. “We also discovered that five members of staff didn’t have broadband at home so they needed to be kitted out with dongles.”

Pulling together to get everyone set up at home meant some senior people also found themselves with some unusual responsibilities. Mike Dickinson, sales and marketing director at Russell Scanlan, explains: “In the first week of lockdown, myself and another director drove round dropping off kit to some of our employees. I even met one employee in Donington Park Services to switch equipment.”

Some firms also had to deal with significant changes to the business while switching to remote working. For instance, although he was confident that a recent investment in its IT infrastructure would make it a relatively easy transition, Ryan Brown, chief financial officer at PIB Group, says the firm was also in the process of bringing two new acquisitions into the fold. This, he says, took a couple more days but everyone was able to work from home within a week.

Service standards

Alongside the logistics of switching staff from office to home working mode, firms have also had to grapple with technology infrastructure. As an example, Brightside had to build a new remote telephony platform to support the new set-up. Beaven says this would normally take months of testing but was up in days. “Yes, there were some issues where people couldn’t log in or hear anything but we discovered it was down to the laptop they were using and it was quickly resolved,” he explains. “A couple of weeks in and our service standards were just about where they were before lockdown.”

Ensuring the same levels of cyber security and data protection was also important, with many brokers working with external companies to test, and patch, vulnerabilities. Jaime Swindle, managing director of networks and products at Bravo Group, adds: “Our IT people have been phenomenal, working with us to find ways to address these and other sensitive issues such as handling client money on behalf of members. It’s been a virtually seamless transition.”

Insurers have also worked hard to ensure their interactions with brokers and their clients weren’t affected. As an example, Jeremy Trott, head of operations, claims, at Allianz Insurance says that more than 80% of employees had successfully logged in from home within a week, with 97% there by week three.

While there are some signs that insurers are still not quite as efficient as they were before, Blanc accepts that, given their scale and the size of the challenge, they’re achieved a lot. “Anyone drafting a business continuity plan last year would have been totally confident that, if the UK call centre was out of action, calls could have been diverted to India. Who would have thought that both would be in lockdown?” he explains.

Personnel issues

Technology may have been a key enabler in the shift to remote working but employees have been the number one priority for insurance firms. Although most are still working, some have had to be furloughed. “Fewer than 20 of our 900 employees have been furloughed,” says Blanc. “This is only where their jobs have disappeared or they’re unable to work from home.”

It’s a similar picture at PIB, where those in roles dependent on client visits have been furloughed. And, while the company is topping up their pay, the executive has taken a 20% pay cut to help the business through the uncertain times. Brown says that he’s heartened by other members of staff coming forward offering to take pay cuts too. “We haven’t accepted the offer from everyone but 100 members of staff have taken a pay cut.”

Some firms have also had to make arrangements for key workers. Financial Conduct Authority rules specify that these are individuals who are needed for the provision of essential financial services, which could include brokers with a building society franchise that has to open for the public.

Insurance sector employers have also had to up their support to staff working from home, especially where they might also be juggling child or elder care. “Our approach to homeworking is to be as flexible as possible,” says Trott. “We’re encouraging discussions with line managers to agree practical and sustainable arrangements that fit around other commitments.”

As well as this flexibility, firms are also keen to ensure that staff aren’t missing the social element of office life. By using platforms such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, companies have set up everything from a virtual coffee break group and a Brightside Pets channel to a pass the toilet roll around the company challenge and, Swindle’s favourite, virtual karaoke.

Relationship counselling

There are also concerns that social distancing rules could have serious implications for a profession built on relationships. As well as affecting client and insurer meetings, Biba’s announcement back in March that it would have to cancel this year’s conference has deprived the insurance sector of its annual get-together.

Although he’s disappointed that Biba’s not happening this year, Dickinson believes the industry is adapting well. “We’ve kept up communications with our clients, which they weren’t really expecting, so that’s made a difference,” he says. “I’ve also rearranged the meetings I would have had at Biba but by video, even having virtual birthday drinks with one of them.”

Video is also regarded as a good alternative to face-to-face meetings by Swindle. She says that the business development managers have had to switch from sitting in front of brokers to chatting over video-conferencing software. “It’s been a total shift but it works. You can still see the whites of their eyes on Microsoft Teams,” she adds.

While few would admit it’s the same, there are advantages to remote relationships. As an example, Blanc points to a long-standing client he visits each year for a pre-renewal meeting. “I’d drive up to his, have a meeting and then go for lunch. It would take a good half a day or more; this year it took half an hour over Zoom and he says he really it enjoyed it.”

Although very few insurance clients are shopping around in lockdown, there are also signs that it’s possible to pick up new business. Brown says that, although he wouldn’t want to do away with face-to-face, his firm has won a significant amount of new business that was totally virtual. “You have to offer the value add,” he says. “A lot of small businesses are struggling so we try to support them where we can, offering payment breaks, policy extensions and access to our discount portal.”

Back to work

The insurance industry may have adapted well to life in lockdown but many are already casting an eye to what the future will hold. As well as more home working, Beaven expects work will become much more flexible. “If someone can save a long commute by working from home or adjusting their hours, it’s a major bonus,” he says. “This will change the industry forever.”

He’s not alone in his thinking, with others weighing up the options when office leases come up for renewal, or questionning whether they could cast the recruitment net globally when they need new staff.

The future is also likely to be a little more human too according to Swindle. “When you see someone in a business meeting with their toddler on their knee, it changes your attitude to work,” she says. “It’s very positive to bring that human element into the workplace. It’s been unlocked now and there’s no going back.”