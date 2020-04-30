Blog: Why the government needs to back the insurance industry

Tom Powell shares his idea to help the insurance sector overcome the BI problems

There is much consternation within the UK business community at the moment due to the unprecedented circumstances that the UK and global economies find themselves in due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

An extremely large proportion of UK businesses are now finding themselves unable to claim or obtain any form of indemnity from their insurance providers due to confusing and sometimes outdated policy wordings and exclusions.

The reason for this is quite clear and obvious in that there has not been a global pandemic of the current magnitude since the Spanish Flu in 1918 where approximately 50 million people worldwide perished as a result of contracting the infection. As such the economy and in particular the insurance industry has not had to contend with such an issue for over 100 years.

Yes there have been other epidemics (some would argue pandemics) of infectious and/or contagious diseases since 1918, such as SARS in 2002 and H1N1 Swine Flu in 2009 and these have been detailed as specific exclusions within the wording of insurance policies ever since.

Principle

The reason for these and other associated diseases being specifically excluded from cover under a general business insurance policy (and in particular the BI or Business Interruption section) is the basic fundamental and founding principle of insurance, which is: ‘the premiums of the many pay for the losses of the few’.

If one acknowledges this basic principle then you must understand that the consequences of a pandemic, such as the one we find ourselves in at the moment, do not fall into that category.

The private sector UK Insurance industry should not be expected to shoulder the burden.

The government’s instruction forall non-essential businesses to close as of 23r March 2020 gave meaning to a new and untenable principle, being: ‘the losses of the many being paid from the few collected premiums’.

If pay outs are expected then the numbers are terminal for insurers.

The UK Insurance industry collects and pays over to the UK Government some £27 billion annually in Insurance Premium Tax.

This is a governmental problem, not a private sector problem.

Backing

The Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, announced on 17March the Covid-19 Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) together with other support measures for UK businesses, the news of which was gratefully received.

However, in addition to CBILS or as part of, the government should be backing the insurance industry with the funds to be able to deal with claims from policyholders with a universally agreed wording.

The insurance industry has the expertise to deal with BI claims resulting from Covid-19, but not the financial resources as this situation could render a significant number of insurers bankrupt.

An alternative, of course, would be for the government to provide something similar to the Riot Recovery Fund put together by GLA (Greater London Authority) to deal with the 2011 Tottenham Riots.

The GLA, in that funding initiative, provided some £20m in direct grants to local businesses in and around Tottenham who were affected by the riots.

If the GLA in 2011 were able to offer that kind of direct assistance, why then can’t the UK government and the Chancellor allocate part of the pledged £330bn to a similar fund and, if necessary, it be allocated via the insurance industry

From what is in the media at the moment and the feedback coming from colleagues and clients, it appears that the Covid-19 Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) is not getting to the people or businesses that it is supposedly aimed at, as the banks are filtering who they are prepared to loan to.

Universal

My point is that the insurance industry, in line with the government, should adopt a universal wording to pay those clients who have a BI section active within their policies. Whether they have an infectious disease exclusion/limitation or not.

The Insurance industry as a whole is always being criticised by the media and public, saying ‘insurers are happy to take your money, but, don’t want to pay claims’, and this situation is only going to throw fuel onto that fire and I feel that the reputation of our industry will be tainted for a long, long time.

If agreement is not reached between the UK insurance industry and the UK government to provide a coherent and positive response and solution to this Business Interruption situation then our economy is going to be non-existent at the end of this…….

Tom Powell is managing director of Insursec Risk Management