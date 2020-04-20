The working from home diaries: Paul Beck

Insurance Age finds out how Paul Beck, managing director at Direct Insurance Corporate Risks, has adapted to changes in working practices amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

As the Covid-19 outbreak brings unprecedented change to the way that we work, Insurance Age has caught up with some familiar faces in the insurance industry to see how they’ve adapted.

Today, we talk with Paul Beck, managing director at Direct Insurance Corporate Risks.

What is your work from home situation and where is your work station?

Direct Insurance have had all staff working from home since 13 March and so far it has been working well.

My work station started off with my laptop on the kitchen table but it quickly moved into my office where I have a larger screen and fewer distractions.

What have you found to be the main advantages and challenges of working from home?

Saving an hour each way on the commute is great and helps productivity.

On the downside, there’s such an increase in the volume of emails that my infamous one-finger typing skills are being tested to destruction!

Any tips on keeping business running smoothly and efficiently during this period?

Structured communication is vital to keep everyone engaged and informed. We have a team conference call every other day to ensure the whole team are kept up to date and involved.

Following the pandemic, do you anticipate remote working practices changing in the long term?

Working from home has proved to be a huge success and without many of the pitfalls that many people feared.

I am convinced that it will become normal for many more of us to work from home for part of our working week, with all the savings on travel, time and benefits to the environment that this will bring.

What have you found to be the biggest distraction at home?

Biscuits (until they ran out) and trying to delay opening the wine till at last 6pm!

How are you getting your daily exercise?

The exercise bike has come back into play, now that it’s no longer being used for hanging ironing on!

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.