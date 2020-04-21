The working from home diaries: Tom Bartleet

Insurance Age finds out how Tom Bartleet, CEO of Erskine Murray, has adapted to changes in working practices amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

As the Covid-19 outbreak brings unprecedented change to the way that we work, Insurance Age has caught up with some familiar faces in the insurance industry to see how they’ve adapted.

Today, we talk with Tom Bartleet, CEO of Erskine Murray.

What is your work from home situation and where is your work station?

I am very fortunate to have a separate office across the garden from my home which is well set up for home working.

It is something I have been doing for many years and essential when you live in Essex and your head office is in Leicester!

What have you found to be the main advantages and challenges of working from home?

The obvious advantages of not travelling are a blessing – I’m hoping the new A14 bypass will be finished before I need to do the drive to Leicester again.

My children are all back from Uni which is a double-edged sword. Obviously, it is great to see them but when I go to the supermarket people must assume I am stockpiling! It is hard to explain that this is for my three student boys, my mother-in-law who lives next door and doesn’t drive, and my mother who is self-isolating after a curtailed trip to Jordan!

Any tips on keeping business running smoothly and efficiently during this period?

Communication, communication, communication. One cannot underestimate the need to work at this and use every type of tool available.

Following the pandemic, do you anticipate remote working practices changing in the long term?

I hope so. As a technology lover, I am excited about the opportunities to use the tools available and more people will be comfortable with them.

The future will be about flexible working, less unnecessary travel and good work/life balance. I believe that face-to-face will still be a massive part of business but when it really adds value rather than ‘it’s the way we’ve always done it’.

What have you found to be the biggest distraction at home?

The larder being full of biscuits!

How are you getting your daily exercise?

I run every other day and walk my two dogs every day – rural Essex is great for this and an unfairly, much maligned county, so I feel very privileged to still be enjoying this.

