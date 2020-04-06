People Moves Round-up: 6-10 April 2020

Keep up to date with the latest market moves.

Featuring: Ecclesiastical, Applied Systems, Aston Lark.

Ecclesiastical appoints Sir Stephen Lamport as non-executive director

Ecclesiastical has appointed Sir Stephen Lamport as a non-executive director effective from 23 March 2020.

Lamport was most recently the receiver general of Westminster Abbey for ten years, and previously group director of the Royal Bank of Scotland for five years. Earlier in his career, Lamport was a senior career diplomat, serving overseas in New York, Iran and Italy.

He then worked for ten years in the Royal Household as private secretary to The Prince of Wales.

Applied Systems names David Chapman as European sales director

Applied Systems has announced that it has named David Chapman as sales director of Applied Systems Europe. Chapman will lead Applied’s European broker and insurer sales strategies and operations to support the company’s expanding business operations.

Chapman joins Applied with more than 18 years of insurance and sales leadership experience at SSP. Most recently, he served as director of account management where he led client relationships in Europe, the US and Caribbean across Broker, Insurer and Distribution, for all SSP clients.

Chapman also held several other key sales and customer communications roles while at SSP, as well as previously held sales positions within Keychoice.

Aston Lark announces senior appointment and new Cheltenham office

Aston Lark has hired Jim Stevenson as associate director and head of its new Cheltenham office, with effect from 6 April 2020.

Stevenson joins after a 19-year career at Clarke Roxburgh, Jelf and Marsh Commercial where he was regional director in the South Midlands and South Wales leading offices in Worcester, Cheltenham, Bath, Swindon, Cardiff and Swansea. Previously, Stevenson spent 12 years with Commercial Union, CGU, Norwich Union and Aviva.

He brings more than 30 years of commercial insurance and risk management experience and leadership to Aston Lark.

The new Cheltenham office will cover the three counties of Gloucestershire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire and further afield across the Midlands and South West.

Stevenson will apply his commercial knowledge and broaden his network of relationships to enhance and promote Aston Lark’s facilities, services and schemes to clients, and also recruit talent into the new Cheltenham office.

