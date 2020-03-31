Covid-19: The ultimate stress management test

Opinion: Philippa Wilkin, former underwriter and mindfulness expert, explores ways to manage anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Few could have possibly predicted the events unravelling at the beginning of 2020. With the announcement of a pandemic we are living in unprecedented times and enterprises are making valiant attempts to continue ‘business as usual’ across the globe. In the space of a few days entire workforces have been uprooted to work remotely, cease activity entirely, or enter some type of social and/or physical isolation.

For most people, such sweeping disruption, and blanket press coverage generates incredible amounts of stress and worry.

Clearly the sensible short term approach is to adapt your business to survive. However, the feelings of stress and isolation from working at home, plus the shock of events leaves people vulnerable to stress and mental health problems.

When we perceive a threat and become afraid, our physiology changes and we breathe predominantly in our chest. Our fight/flight/freeze response is activated and we are unable to reason or act rationally. Normally our nervous system naturally down regulates once the danger has passed. If it doesn’t we remain on high alert and may suffer burnout.

What can be done? Despite the unfamiliar territory, there are two things we have control over – our attitude and our actions. Alongside business continuation during the crisis, it is critical to provide tools to maintain the health of employees and support them in navigating uncertainty.

The most effective way to return to a relaxed and functional state is by using simple breathing exercises. Find a comfortable position and place your hands below your navel. Begin by focusing on your breath, breathing in and out through your nose. Now focus on extending the length of your exhale to make it longer than your inhale. If you prefer you can count – inhale for a count of four, exhale for a count of eight. Repeat for four rounds or longer if desired.

This signals to your nervous system to down-regulate and relax. Just a few minutes of this is sufficient to drastically shift your internal state. Who knew that your breath is your greatest health hack and it’s been hiding under your nose all along?

The other important factors in maintaining physical health are nutrition, hydration, sleep, physical contact, exercise and time in nature. Recognising not all of these are possible right now, means that guarding our mental health is more important than ever if we are to remain productive and resilient.

Safety and security

Focus on creating a sense of safety, stability, and security. When we lose these foundations our fear mind takes over and stress sets in. Rather than becoming despondent, it is more productive to flip the script and identify the upsides that are presented in the reality of the new situation. Identify what is important to you and find ways that the new landscape helps you to reach your goals and values.

From a leadership perspective it is imperative to remain connected to your inner compass. Within you lies the clarity required to lead your business through the challenging and disruptive times to come. There is no such thing as ‘too much’ communication at this time. Clear and frequent updates will keep everyone informed and ready to pivot if necessary. This includes to employees, clients, suppliers, and creditors.

Providing space for people to share and discuss their challenges, thoughts and emotions enhances their ability to process difficult experiences and remain resilient. Finding ways to maintain human connection and a sense of community is vital at this time. Try these ideas out for yourself and with your teams and see the difference it makes. The strongest relationships are built during times of crisis.

Now more than ever, it’s important to take care of each other so we can take care of business together.

Philippa Wilkin is a former underwriter and now coach and founder of Breathworks Coaching