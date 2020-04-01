People Moves Round-up: 30 March - 3 April 2020

Keep up to date with the latest market moves.

RBIG hires Warren Dickson as non-executive chair

Manchester-based commercial broker RBIG Corporate Risk Services has appointed Warren Dickson as its non-executive chair, stating that it is gearing up for growth.

Dickson is former chief executive officer of Chase Templeton, the private equity backed private health insurance specialist since acquired by The Ardonagh Group.

Prior to that he worked as managing director of Fish Insurance, a specialist disability broker which he joined after leaving Carole Nash Insurance Consultants where he was sales & marketing director.

RBIG stated that in his new role Dickson will draw on his broad experience to advise RBIG’s board on its growth and marketing strategies.

Russell Scanlan recruits private client account handler

Russell Scanlan has strengthened its Nottingham team with the appointment of a new private client account handler.

The firm, which is based in Wellington Circus, has hired Darren Swinson as part of its continuing growth plans. The broker noted that Swinson has almost 30 years’ experience working in the private client insurance sector, having previously worked at JRT Insurance in Nottingham.

The private client team specialises in arranging and administering policies for those looking to insure high value items and collections. In his day-to-day role, Swinson will be responsible for renewing accounts, answering new enquiries and building and maintaining relationships with both new and existing clients.

Towergate Insurance Brokers takes account executive from Marsh Commercial

Jamie Chambers has joined Towergate Insurance Brokers’s Cardiff office as an account executive.

The broker noted that Chambers has worked in the insurance industry for 23 years. He joins Towergate from Marsh Commercial, formerly known as Jelf Insurance Brokers, where he spent 8 years.

According to Towergate, Chambers specialises in providing insurance for a number of sectors including property investment, rail, professional services, media, and technology.

DNA promotes staff to board

DNA Insurance, based in Romford, has appointed Ben Rose as sales director and David Hambridge as commercial director.

MD Danny Imray commented: “Both these guys have been truly loyal soldiers to DNA, they been with us through the good and the bad times and are really great people, I am so pleased for them that after all the hard work, dedication and loyalty that have shown that it’s now been rewarded with the ultimate of promotions.

“Once the company comes through the difficult period that we are all experiencing, and we will come through this better and stronger, I have no doubt whatsoever that with Ben and Dave now on the board, that the company will go from strength to strength and that our future will be a lot brighter.

“From a personal view, these guys have been my rock, they have stood by me and supported me through thick and thin, I am so proud of them for what they have achieved and what they will continue to achieve in the future, it’s great to be able to continue my journey with these two right by my side.”

