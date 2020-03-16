Lloyd Hanks joins SchemeServe board

Software provider said Hanks will help promote SchemeServe across the industry.

Lloyd Hanks has joined the advisory board of SchemeServe.

The cloud-based software provider said Hanks “will be using his extensive network and years of industry experience to advise the board and to be an ambassador for SchemeServe”.

Hanks, who runs consulting business LAH Consulting, is also a director at Apricot Insurance and Flagship Recruitment.

He brings more than 40 years of industry experience to SchemeServe.

Appointment

Hanks commented: “I’m delighted to join the SchemeServe family. It is a great innovative business with a great proposition that gets brokers to market quickly.

“I’ve been a broker myself and worked for brokers for many years. I know the most painful IT experiences revolve around speed and cost of delivery and having to speak to people that don’t understand underwriting. SchemeServe eradicates those pain points.”

Adam Bishop, CEO and founder of SchemeServe, added: “I warmly welcome ‘Hanksy’ (as he is affectionately known in the market) to our Advisory Board; I look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.

“His market knowledge and network are immense, and he has already made some excellent introductions for us.”

