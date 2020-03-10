XL Catlin’s Paul Jardine joins insurtech

He has taken a position on the Worry+Peace advisory council.

Worry+Peace, which describes itself as the reviews-led marketplace for insurance, has announced that Paul Jardine, former executive vice president and chief experience officer at XL Catlin, has joined its advisory board with immediate effect.

His focus will be on driving further strategic engagement across the sector and advocating Worry+Peace’s platform model.

Jardine commented: “I am delighted to have joined the Worry+Peace advisory board and excited to be part of a platform that should revolutionise the insurance industry.

“At a time when the industry needs to rebuild customer trust, Worry+Peace provides an independent, reviews driven technology platform that connects buyers and providers of insurance without the inherent conflicts that comparison sites and search engines have.”

Worry+Peace offers review software which does away with star ratings and averages - instead buyers award medals by service type and product. Providers also manage their own profiles. It currently has 220 providers on the platform.

“Reviews shouldn’t just be about cheaper clicks - as promised by star rating platforms. It’s about value capture. Here’s a golden opportunity to turn high sector acquisition costs into richer feedback and more onward lifetime value. If you like the sound that - you should join us,” commented James York, founder of Worry+Peace.

He added: “Paul’s experience and insight can help shape these viable plans to link and connect everything insurance, everywhere.”

Jardine’s tenure at Catlin (now part of Axa XL) began in 2001 during which he was chief executive of the Catlin Syndicate in 2003 and then chief operating officer of Catlin in 2004.

A former partner at Coopers & Lybrand (now part of PwC), he focused on Lloyd’s of London and the London insurance market, having begun his career as an actuary.

Jardine also served for nine years as the deputy chairman of the Council of Lloyd’s. Latterly he has been active on the Boards of the Lloyd’s Market Association (LMA), the London Market Group (LMG), Asta Managing Agency and the AkinovA advisory board.

Worry+Peace’s team was further boosted by the arrival of Richard Dulcamara last month as head of marketplace growth.

