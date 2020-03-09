Blog: Brokers on the front line of understanding SME Covid-19 exposure

As the government struggles to contain the spread of coronavirus, Lorega’s Angus Tucker, considers SME policies might respond and calls on brokers to be proactive in reviewing client policies.

Businesses of all sizes in all industry sectors are potentially going to face very real challenges from what is rapidly becoming a Covid-19 pandemic.

For UK SMEs the risk of losses to their businesses resulting from staff absence, supply chain reduction and reduced customer demand, places brokers in a crucial position when it comes to advising their SME clients of risk exposures and policy coverage.

Many of the brokers we speak to are looking at their clients’ coverage to be in a stronger position to answer the ‘what cover do I have under my property policy if I am affected by this?’

Viral

But as the UK faces a potentially unprecedented scale of impact, understanding what losses might occur and how insurers and policies could react is far from straightforward. Covid-19 is a viral disease and as such the general view would be that it will not cause physical damage to property.

However, this does raise the question as to what is damage? If staff at a premises fall ill resulting in the need to deep clean and sanitise buildings, is this not due to the infected staff’s virus having ‘damaged’ the property surfaces such as handrails and door handles? There may be policy exclusions for contamination, but this is a grey area.

Generally, any losses arising would be business interruption (BI) rather than material damage so what cover may there be under the BI section of a policy for such losses? There are really only two areas where some cover may be available, both being under BI cover non damage extensions, namely, notifiable diseases and denial of access.

Covid-19 was declared a notifiable disease last week.

A notifiable diseases extension is often headed murder, suicide and disease. The majority refer to cover for “interruption of or interference to the business during the period of insurance following…” They then set out a list of specific notifiable diseases that are covered. Covid-19 is not normally among these which is not surprising as it was unknown until recently. Therefore, there would be no cover under such wordings.

Specific?

However, some covers are written on a non-specified basis, typically covering “loss resulting from interruption of or interference with the business during the indemnity period following….any human infectious or contagious disease which is notifiable to the local authority manifested by any person whilst on the Premises….” Under this form of wording then as Covid-19 is now a notifiable disease, BI losses arising as a direct result of the disease affecting the business would be covered.

The second extension to consider is denial of access. If we approach a worst-case scenario it is probable that areas will be quarantined with travel severely restricted or stopped all together. This would have a significant impact on most businesses. Many policies contain a denial of access extension to the BI section. The majority typically require the denial of access to be as a result of “insured damage in the vicinity of the insured premises which prevents or hinders access to the insured premises”. As there would be no physical damage then there would be no cover under such an extension.

Access?

Some policies will contain a non damage denial of access clause which typically covers losses arising from “an incident during the period of insurance which results in a denial of access or hinderance in access to the insured premises imposed by any civil or statutory authority or by order of the government or any public authority”.

There is usually a geographical limit such as the incident having to be within one mile of the insured premises, plus often a time trigger such as the denial must be for more than 24 hours. Under such a non-damage denial of access extension then losses arising as a direct result of such denial of access due to Covid-19 would be covered by the policy.

This is a fast-moving and dynamic challenge for the insurance industry. It is imperative that brokers are proactive in reviewing each policy to establish if they contain a non-specific notifiable disease and/or a non-damage denial of access extension. Brokers are in an ideal position to inform and educate their SME clients.

Angus Tucker is managing director of Lorega Solutions.