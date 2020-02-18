CII’s people lead exits after 18 years

Exclusive: Tali Schlomo left the body at the end of January.

Tali Shlomo, people engagement director at the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), has left to pursue new opportunities at the end of January.

The body confirmed that the role is currently being undertaken by an interim HR director whilst a permanent replacement is being sought.

Keith Richards, managing director of engagement for the CII, said: “Tali has built a high profile in the market with her work on D&I [diversity and inclusion] and inclusive work place cultures, and at the end of last year was recognised in the global business insurance 100 list for the contribution she has made to the wider profession.

“Approached on a number of occasions to lead this agenda, after 18 years at the CII she reluctantly felt that the time was right to pursue new opportunities and leverage her experience and expertise in the D&I and HR space where she could make a significant contribution to a larger organisation’s strategy and evolution.”

Schlomo led the CII’s diversity and inclusion agenda and spoke at events such as the Lloyd’s Dive In initiative.

She also spoke out on the gender pay gap in insurance.

According to her Linked In page, Schlomo has moved to become head of inclusion and wellbeing at Shearman & Sterling LLP.

Richards continued: “Tali has been an asset to the CII over nearly two decades and has supported its evolution and people engagement throughout that time. Her passion, drive and experience will be missed by us all at the CII and PFS and we wish her every success for the future.”

Schlomo told Insurance Age: “I am deeply passionate about our profession and recognise the vital role it plays in people’s lives.

“I have been privileged and humbled to work alongside and partner with fantastic people in our profession who are equally passionate to achieve better consumer outcomes.

“It is has been incredibly rewarding to engage with so many in our profession over the years. I believe that the majority of people are inclusive or don’t consciously harbour bias and whilst we continue to make positive strides it’s time for a fresh approach to bring the majority on the journey which can deliver great outcomes for all, especially businesses, their staff and ultimately the customers we serve.”

