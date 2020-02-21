People Moves Round-up: 17-21 February

Keep up to date with the latest market moves.

Featuring: MGAA.

MGAA board elections reflect scope and scale of UK MGAs

Following the recent elections ratified at its annual general meeting, the Managing General Agents’ Association (MGAA) has announced its new board.

Chris Harman of Resolution Underwriting Partnership Limited and Lyndsey Thompson of Incorporated Insurance Group Limited have been newly elected to the board. They join Charles Manchester of Manchester Underwriting Management, Jonathan Skinner of Pen Underwriting, Marco Del Carlo of MGA Union and Jeff Turner of Miramar Underwriting as representatives from MGAA full members.

Charles Earle, who has served as a director since the MGAA’s formal incorporation, did not stand for re-election. Mark Birrell, CEO of Castel Underwriting Agencies, stepped down from the board before the annual general meeting.

SSP promotes Gregory

SSP has appointed Peter Gregory as director of its broker business. Gregory has been part of the SSP team for 20 years, having joined with a background in the broking industry. The appointment is timed to coincide with the launch of its SSP Broking platform.

Adrian Coupland, customer and marketing managing director SSP, said: “I am absolutely delighted with Peter’s appointment to this key role in the business. He brings tremendous energy and passion and I know our broker clients will enjoy working with him as much as I do. He has the perfect combination of experience, expertise and client focus to lead SSP’s transformation of the broking technology sector.”

Peter Gregory, director of SSP Broker Business, added: “I am thrilled to be taking on this leadership role at this really important time for the industry. Brokers are looking for a new, higher standard of technology support for their businesses. With an exciting new product and a great team of people to work with, SSP is going to make sure our existing and new customers get the best software and service in the market.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.