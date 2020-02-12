People Moves Round-up: 10-14 February

Keep up to date with the latest market moves.

Featuring: Coverys, Tokio Marine Kiln, HDI Global Specialty, City Underwriters, Stillman Insurance Brokers.

Coverys Syndicate 1975 appoints Valentina Minetti as active underwriter

Coverys Managing Agency Limited, the Lloyd’s managing agent of Syndicates 1975, 1991, and 3330, today announced the appointment of Valentina Minetti as active underwriter for Syndicate 1975. Valentina will join the Syndicate on expiration of her notice period.

Minetti brings over two decades of underwriting experience in healthcare lines and actuarial managerial roles. She joins from Beazley, where most recently she has had responsibility for the underwriting of the US hospitals portfolio and for coordinating and implementing the division’s MPL strategy in this field. She began her career as an actuary, first at RSA and later at GE Financial and Groupama. Minetti holds a master’s degree in mathematics and is an affiliate member of the Institute of Actuaries.

Tokio Marine Kiln expands special risks division

Tokio Marine Kiln has appointed Charlotte Pritchard as an underwriter within its special risks team.

Pritchard will focus on all aspects of special risks, including political violence and accelerating the growth of TMK’s terrorism book. She will report to TMK’s divisional head of special risks, Edward Parker.

Pritchard has worked in the London Market for 13 years. Most recently, she was an underwriter at Barbican Insurance Group, where she had worked since 2017 specialising in malicious acts including terrorism and political violence. Prior to this, Pritchard was at Canopius for 11 years.

HDI Global Specialty SE appoints new head of airline

HDI Global Specialty SE has promoted Frida Kangasniemi to head of airline. She replaces Thomas Broms in the role, who retired at the end of last year.

Kangasniemi was previously head of general aviation at the insurer and has 16 years’ experience working in the aviation market. She joined HDI Global Specialty (formerly Inter Hannover) from Willis Aerospace in 2009. Based in Stockholm, she and her team underwrite the worldwide airline portfolio of HDI Global Specialty SE.

Jamie Lewis joins City Underwriters

Jensten Group has announced the appointment of Jamie Lewis as managing director, bespoke wholesale, with specific responsibility for City Underwriters. He was previously head of commercial branches at LV and joined City Underwriters in February 2020.

According to Jensten, Lewis brings with him almost 30 years of insurance industry experience, working as both a broker and insurer where he has held senior roles within companies including Allianz, Axa and NIG.

Stillman Insurance Brokers recruits new account manager

Stillman Insurance Brokers has strengthened its team with the appointment of account manager Sarah Davies. Davies has previously held various positions at national and independent brokers across the south of England.

Managing director Chris Stillman said: “Sarah’s background and skill set will help us grow our business through our established approach of combined high levels of technical insurance knowledge with a genuinely client-first approach to service. This is an important appointment for us and marks the start of our next phase of growth.”

