Market moves: Brokers lead the way

With a broker-heavy start to the market moves section this year, the first month of 2020 has seen an unusually high number of exits

At Lloyd’s, performance management director Jon Hancock is set to step down this year (see box) and the same goes for Purple Partnership managing director Les Brewin, who retires at the end of March. In addition, Vantage Holdings founder John Collyear has exited the broking business he founded, while Andy Fairchild has left Jensten Group to pursue another opportunity.

In other broker news, Be Wiser made a number of changes to its management team, with Sharon Beckett taking on the CEO role; Gallagher appointed Peter Matthews as managing director of its North division; and Aston Lark created leadership roles in Ireland.

On the insurer side, Aviva confirmed that chairman Sir Adrian Montague will retire in 2020, and the search for a successor has begun. In addition, Amanda Blanc returned to the insurance market with new positions at six organisations including Aviva and ERS as well as a number of InsurTechs.

The Financial Conduct Authority, the British Insurance Brokers’ Association and Lloyd’s also made appointments.

Brokers

Be Wiser reshuffled its management team, with Sharon Beckett taking on the role of chief executive officer, moving from her previous position as managing director. Mark Bower-Dyke remains with the broker as executive chairman. Other changes include Wendy Gibson, previously financial controller at the business, joining the Be Wiser board as chief financial officer. In addition, marketing director Glynn Evans, operations director Vicki Beatens and insurer relations director Jackie Basham have all moved from the board to join the broker’s executive committee.

Over at Gallagher, Peter Matthews was named managing director of its North division. In his new role Matthews will be responsible for 20 offices, 600 employees and around £500m in premium. He was previously managing director of Midlands and Islands at Gallagher, joining the business in 2014 when it bought Oval. Matthews has over 30 years’ experience in insurance and has also headed up a number of regional branches at Marsh.

In Ireland, Aston Lark created two executive board positions, appointing Robert Kennedy as CEO Ireland and Mark Nolan as CFO Ireland. Prior to joining Aston Lark, Kennedy was head of sales and distribution at Aviva Ireland. He has also spent time at Aon and RSA. Meanwhile, Nolan was financial controller at AA Ireland and has also worked at Deloitte, specialising in insurance and banking.

Meanwhile, Andy Fairchild left Jensten Group, which recently rebranded from Coversure, to take up a new opportunity. Fairchild joined Jensten in July last year as retail MD. He was previously CEO of Broker Network, but left the network in 2018 after five years in the role. Jensten Group CEO, Bob Darling, is now set to take on a more active role in the retail space on an interim basis, with chairman Tim Wright extending his remit to include an executive role.

In addition, Purple Partnership managing director Les Brewin is set to retire in 2020. It is believed he will finish as MD at the organisation, which was bought by Marsh in 2015, on 31 March this year. During his 50-year career in the insurance industry Brewin also worked at RSA between 1969 and 2005, where he held various roles, rising to become area director. Marsh is now set to combine its three networks, including Bluefin Network and ProBroker, into one proposition.

And at Vantage Holdings, CEO and founder John Collyear left the business after more than 20 years. Collyear started his broking career in 1978 before joining a non-marine syndicate at Lloyd’s of London in 1983. At 29 he formed his own syndicate, becoming one of the youngest active underwriters at Lloyd’s. He remained at Lloyd’s until 1999 when he jointly led an MBO and founded Vantage Insurance Services. Jacquie Boast takes over all responsibilities for the UK business as group CEO of Vantage Holdings. Boast joined in July 2019 as group COO to lead a transformation and change programme across all UK subsidiaries.

Market focus: Lloyd’s Lloyd’s revealed that Jon Hancock (right) will be stepping down as performance management director in later this year. He joined Lloyd’s in September 2016 after previously spending over 25 years at RSA, most recently in the position of managing director, UK commercial lines. According to Lloyd’s, Hancock has helped “reset the performance agenda” at the organisation. Hancock commented: “Working with the Lloyd’s market has been a personal and career highlight. I have enjoyed my time here and I am proud of what my team and the market have achieved. The foundations have been set for the Lloyd’s market to return to world class underwriting performance and Future at Lloyd’s sets out a compelling strategic vision.” John Neal, Lloyd’s chief executive officer, added: “Jon’s leadership in performance is without parallel, and his sponsorship of Blueprint One was critical in the production of a future strategy for the Lloyd’s market. His will be big boots to fill and so I am delighted that we will have him for a while longer.”

Insurers and MGAs

Aviva announced that Sir Adrian Montague is set to retire as chairman of the provider in 2020, once a successor has been appointed. Montague joined Aviva as a NED in January 2013 and became chairman in April 2015. Aviva noted that it has started its search for a successor.

On the topic of Aviva, the insurer appointed former Zurich and Axa boss Amanda Blanc as an independent non-executive director in December last year. Blanc, who left the CEO for Europe, Middle East and Africa position at Zurich in July last year, then went on to announce five more positions – as NED at motor provider ERS and at InsurTech start-ups Laka, Trov and RightIndem. She has also been named chair of the Welsh Professional Rugby Board. Blanc was Axa UK CEO prior to joining Zurich.

Others

Christopher Woolard was appointed as interim chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) following the departure of Andrew Bailey. Woolard is currently the FCA’s director of strategy and competition and an executive member of the regulator’s board. It was revealed that Bailey was leaving the FCA at the end of 2019 to replace Mark Carney as governor of the Bank of England. HM Treasury will be running an open competition for the permanent chief executive role.

Meanwhile, the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) named Juliet Williams as its new area manager for East and West Midlands, South Wales and Anglia. Williams will be joining the trade body on 20 January, replacing Sue Dimmock, who will retire from the business in June. She will be responsible for developing the region, managing relationships with members, and promoting the benefits of Biba membership.

And Lloyd’s added Angela Crawford-Ingle to its Board, succeeding Richard Keers as chair of the Audit Committee. Crawford-Ingle also becomes Lloyd’s whistleblowers’ champion. She is currently the senior independent director and chair of audit committee at River & Mercantile Group and non-executive director and audit committee chair at Openwork. Crawford-Ingle has previously been a senior partner at PwC and was, until recently, a NED and chair of the audit and risk committees at Beazley and at Swinton Insurance.