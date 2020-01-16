People Moves Round-up: 13-17 January

Keep up to date with the latest market moves.

Allianz strengthens motor trade team with three regional management appointments

Allianz has announced three new management appointments across its motor trade business.

Simon Barker takes on the role of regional motor trade underwriting manager, North & Scotland. He will be leading the underwriting discipline within Allianz’s newly formed Motor Trade Centre of Excellence (North) and he will play an integral part within the regional management team. Barker joined Allianz in 2004.

Helen Unitt and Spencer Berry jointly take on the role of regional motor trade manager, South. They will have responsibility for setting the underwriting strategy and profitably growing Allianz’s motor trade business in the South. They will also manage the Motor Trade Centre of Excellence (South). Unitt joined Allianz in 2005 and Berry joined in 2000.

Allianz appoints two claims operations managers

Allianz has announced two new appointments to its claims supply and experts team.

Nathan McLay has been appointed to the role of motor engineer services manager, following the retirement of Paul Roberts. Having joined the business in 2012, McLay most recently held the position of claims investigator operations manager. He will be responsible for embedding recent structural and operational changes to the motor engineer area, whilst driving technical and customer service performance.

Kevin Knight takes on the role of claims investigator operations manager. Knight will be responsible for the continued digitalisation of the claims investigation service, enabling the team to provide robust and tailored claims solutions. He joined Allianz in 2005.

PIB Group begins succession plan at specialty division

PIB Group has announced management changes to enable succession planning within its specialty division, which is home to the group’s specialist commercial lines brokers.

Nigel Salisbury, CEO of the specialty division, is assuming a new position as chief commercial officer and will remain on the executive team to assist with a number of projects, mainly regarding acquisitions. It is expected that Salisbury will remain with PIB for at least two years and it is hoped he will remain as a consultant after leaving the business. PIB said the move would allow Salisbury to pursue interests outside of the group within the next couple of years.

Steve Redgwell has joined PIB with immediate effect, working alongside Salisbury to plan a handover. His career includes long spells at Heath Lambert and Aon, and he was most recently employed by HW Wood.

Hanks joins advisory board of Flagship Recruitment

Lloyd Hanks has joined the advisory board of specialist insurance recruiter Flagship Recruitment.

James Burn, CEO at Flagship, commented: “I have known Lloyd for a number of years. His in-depth knowledge of the insurance market spans across all the sectors Flagship are active in, including insurers, brokers and MGAs. We’re really pleased to have him on board.”

Arc Legal appoints Moger as new commercial director

Arc Legal Assistance has appointed Tom Moger as its new commercial director.

Moger will be responsible for all commercial activities within the business, incorporating corporate relations, sales and marketing functions. He will report to Peter Harvey, who has recently been promoted to the role of deputy chief executive.

Moger joins Arc Legal from Magenta Insurance, a UK property MGA, where he held the position of managing director. Prior to this, he was a vice president at Marsh.

Castel appoints Raoul Carlos as head of specialty

Castel Underwriting Agencies Limited has announced the appointment of Raoul Carlos as head of specialty as it structures its underwriting cells and MGAs into ’centres of excellence’ focused on core classes of business.

Carlos will head up the specialty centre of excellence and be responsible for the strategy and execution of underwriting performance and portfolio management for seven classes of business. Other centres of excellence will include construction and engineering and warranty and indemnity.

He joins Castel from Arch Insurance International where he was head of onshore energy. Previously, he spent five years with Swiss Re Corporate Solutions.

