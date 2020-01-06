Amanda Blanc joins bicycle specialist Laka

Firm is backed by Zurich, where Blanc spent nine months as CEO EMEA.

Amanda Blanc has joined Laka as a non-executive director.

The appointment was posted on Companies House and revealed by sister publication Post.

Laka launched in January 2018 and was previously named Insure A Thing.

The start-up offers bicycle insurance using a pooled payment calculation model.

Premiums vary each month depending on the size of total claims paid out, which Laka claims encourages customers to behave more responsibly.

The firm is backed by Zurich, where Blanc previously spent nine months at CEO EMEA.

Background

In July 2019, Blanc surprised the insurance industry by stepping down from the role at Zurich.

Last month, she returned with non-executive director roles at Aviva and ERS, as well as becoming a senior advisor at InsurTech Trov.

Trov claimed that it would be the only global InsurTech that Blanc would join in an advisory capacity.

Brokers warmly welcomed Blanc back to the industry when surveyed by Insurance Age.

Just before Christmas, Blanc was also named chair of Welsh rugby’s Professional Rugby Board.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.