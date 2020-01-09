People Moves Round-up: 6-10 January

Keep up to date with the latest market moves.

Featuring: HWI International, Coverys, New Dawn Risk, Esure, AllClear.

HWI appoints board director to expand global presence

HW International (HWI) has announced the addition of Martin Kelsh as board director and head of the international non-marine team of the London operation H.W.Wood Limited.

Kelsh will also lead HWI’s expansion and hiring in the insurance market, as well as strengthening its board. He has over 37 years of insurance industry expertise, producing and developing global insurance solutions.

Coverys European Holdings launched with senior appointments

Coverys has announced the formal launch of Coverys European Holdings Limited (CEH), an agency platform and network that will invest in and collaborate with managing general agencies in continental Europe and the UK, specialising in the professional lines sector.

CEH will be led by a management team headed by Steven Spano as chief executive officer and Doug Robare as chief underwriting officer, and supported by the resources available within Coverys UK.

Spano previously worked as UK country manager at Generali Group and chief financial officer for Generali UK. Robare previously served as global head of financial lines at Generali Group and as head of financial lines and professional liability at Aviva.

New Dawn Risk strengthens team with senior hire

New Dawn Risk has appointed Nicky Stokes as head of management liability and financial institutions.

Stokes joins New Dawn from Liberty Specialty Markets in Dubai where she was AVP, professional indemnity, with additional responsibility for the D&O, bankers blanket bond and cyber portfolio for local and international clients throughout the Middle East and Africa.

With more than 20 years’ experience in the insurance industry, Stokes was previously based in South Africa where she held senior roles at companies including Marsh and AIG.

Esure announces appointment of chief financial officer

Esure announced the appointment of Peter Bole as chief financial officer, subject to regulatory approval. Bole will succeed interim chief financial officer Steve Long in the role in Q1 2020 following a brief transition period.

Bole, who joins from Virgin Money, will be leading the group’s finance function and ensuring effective financial management in line with the delivery of the group’s strategy. He will also chair Esure’s reserving, financial risk and investment committees.

Esure stated that Bole has over 25 years’ in financial leadership roles across consumer-facing brands in the financial services and insurance sectors. Prior to joining Virgin Money, he was CFO at Tesco Bank and held senior finance roles at both RBS Insurance and RBS Group.

AllClear appoints new CFO to support growth

Specialist travel insurance provider AllClear has named Cameron Jack as group CFO.

Jack joins from retail group TFG London, where he spent five years as CFO.

