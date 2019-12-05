Moore steps down as chairman of Thomas Carroll

Decision comes after nearly 40 years with the firm.

John Moore MBE has stepped down as chairman of Thomas Carroll Group after nearly 40 years with the Welsh broker.

In a LinkedIn post, Moore wrote: “From my early days with the great Evan Thomas, [I’ve] always been proud and privileged to be part of the TC family and to all my colleagues, friends, clients and business contacts, thank you all for riding the big dream with me.”

Moore also thanked his “remarkable team of colleagues” and “loyal client friends”.

Insurance Age has reached out to Thomas Carroll Group for comment.

Career

Starting work at General Accident in Cardiff, Moore eventually joined Thomas Carroll as director in the 1980s.

Thomas Carroll co-founder Evan Thomas recently described the hiring of Moore as “the transfer deal of the century”.

Moore received the Achievement Award at the Insurance Age Broker Awards in 2010.

He was then awarded an MBE in 2014 for services to the financial services sector and children’s hospice Ty Hafan.

CII

After serving as deputy president in 2015, Moore became the 120th president of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) in 2016.

Sian Fisher, CEO of the CII, commented: “During his time as president of the Chartered Insurance Institute from 2016 to 2017, John Moore’s theme was ‘Choose Chartered’, something he was passionate about.

“I hope to continue working with John as one of our past presidents, and we wish to thank him for his invaluable contributions to our professional body.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.