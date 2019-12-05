Amanda Blanc’s second NED role revealed

Blanc, whose Aviva appointment was also announced this week, has joined a specialist motor insurer to drive acquisitions and organic growth.

ERS has appointed Amanda Blanc as a non-executive director and chair-designate of ERSSML.

ERSSML is the managing agent of Syndicate 218 at Lloyd’s. She has also taken on a NED position at its holding company ERS DGB.

She is now set to replace Patrick O’Sullivan as chair on 2 January 2020 subject to regulatory approval.

Foundation

Blanc commented, “ERS has built a market-leading reputation in underwriting specialist motor insurance in the UK, and its hundreds of thousands of policy holders benefit from the strength of the Lloyd’s A+ rating.

“This position, coupled with ERS’s operational expertise and technology platform, provides a great foundation for the company to grow. I am delighted to join such an ambitious team with a clear passion for the business and look forward to working with the Board and my new ERS colleagues.”

This week, it was also announced that Blanc would also be taking on a NED role at Aviva.

Management

Most recently, she was CEO for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Zurich. However, she left in July this year after nine months at the provider.

Prior to joining Zurich, she held the UK CEO post at Axa. Blanc has also held senior management positions at Towergate Insurance Brokers, Groupama and Commercial Union.

In 2018, she was the first woman to be appointed as chair of the Association of British Insurers, a position she stepped down from with immediate effect after leaving Zurich. She was succeeded by Allianz UK CEO Jon Dye.

Blanc has also served as chair of the Insurance Fraud Bureau and president of the Chartered Insurance Institute.

Acquisitions

Ian Parker, CEO of ERS, added: “I am excited Amanda has agreed to join our team as we look to grow the business organically and through acquisitions.

“Her appointment underscores the significant opportunities that lie ahead and reflect the important investments we have made in our talented employees, infrastructure and technology. Our platform is profitable and growing, and with Amanda’s appointment, we will continue our positive momentum.”

ERS DGB is majority owned by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in New York and London investing in businesses globally across financial services and technology. Aquiline invested in ERS DGB in 2013.

Jeff Greenberg, chairman and CEO of Aquiline and Chairman of ERS DGB, stated: “The Board and I would like to thank Patrick O’Sullivan for his significant contributions over the last six years as Chairman of ERSSML, as he played a critical role in getting the business to where it is today. Amanda, with her deep industry knowledge and strong track record, will help the company continue its success as it further expands and strengthens its position in the market.”

ERS said it works with 1,500 UK motor brokers. Its most recent results saw it post profit of £3.1m for the first half of 2019. Gross written premium grew 9% from £167m in H1 2018 to £182m in H1 2019. However, COR deteriorated to 102.8% (H1 2018: 96.6%) due to a hit from the Ogden rate.

