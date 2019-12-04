People Moves Round-up: 2-6 December

Keep up to date with the latest market moves.

Featuring: Coverly, Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, Iprism.

Coverly makes two appointments

Coverly, an InsurTech providing on-demand insurance for SMEs, has hired Daniel Berry as underwriting and pricing director and Sarah Joy as head of marketing.

Daniel has 15 years’ experience in insurance underwriting and will be responsible for building capacity in both the Lloyd’s and Company markets, helping give Coverly access to a broad range of classes and expertise. Sarah joins with more than 20 years’ of marketing experience within the start-up sector, having previously run her own marketing consultancy.

IFoA appoints new chief executive

The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries has appointed Stephen Mann as its next chief executive. Mann will take up the post from 6 January 2020.

Mann has been a board director of the Aviva Life business and more recently served as chief executive officer at the Police Mutual Group. He has also been chair of Aviva’s With Profits Committee and UK retail investment business, a non-executive director at ALICO UK and an independent member of the Audit and Risk Committee at The College of Policing.

Iprism appoints new underwriting manager from Arch

Iprism, the specialist commercial, property and high net worth MGA, has announced the appointment of Aaron Woodhams to the newly created role of underwriting manager. He joins from Arch’s Lloyd’s Syndicate 2012 with immediate effect.

Woodhams has 20 years’ underwriting experience in commercial and property business lines. He will be responsible for leading Iprism’s operational underwriting function, applying pricing strategy and managing key relationships with insurers and capacity providers. Prior to Arch, Woodhams held senior commercial underwriting roles at Axiom and Allianz.

