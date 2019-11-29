People Moves Round-up: 25-29 November 2019

Keep up to date with the latest market moves.

Featuring: Axa, Fidelis, Esure, Aspen and Towergate.

Axa adds two new members to its delegated authorities team

At Axa Gary Head has been appointed as director of delegated authorities. Head has previously spent 23 years at Hiscox, most recently as managing director of alternative distribution. In his new position at Axa, he will be tasked with expanding the DA business.

In his team, he will have Joel Markham, who has been named as head of sales and marketing for delegated authorities. Markham will join from Ageas, where he was the head of regional distribution for both personal and commercial lines. In his 14 years’ in the insurance space, he has also worked for Allianz and Zurich.

Head and Markham will take up their new roles at the beginning of January 2020, with Head reporting to Deepak Soni, director of commercial intermediary.

Kayley Stewart joins Fidelis’ underwriting team

Fidelis Insurance has recruited Kayley Stewart to be a member of its London underwriting team as part of the group’s strategic efforts to expand its presence in the specialty market.

In her new role as senior underwriter, Stewart will look at further developing the firm’s terrorism and political violence account, bringing over 16 years’ experience in that market along with experience in fine art. Stewart comes to Fidelis from Liberty where she was a senior underwriter.

Esure Group makes multiple senior leadership appointments

Esure has added to its group executive team with the aim to drive the group forward in delivering on its strategic ambitions.

Roy Jubraj has been appointed as chief strategy & transformation officer; Caroline Smith has been appointed as chief people officer; Kirsty Whitehead has been appointed as general counsel and Na Zhou has been appointed as interim chief data officer.

Jubraj will be working alongside the group executive team to develop the company’s strategy. He joins Esure from Accenture UK, where he led the UK and Ireland insurance strategy practice.

Smith will join the provider in January to lead the human resources function. She joins esure having been relationship manager at Lloyd’s Bank for 19 years, according to her LinkedIn page.

In her role as general counsel, Whitehead will be responsible for leading the legal and company secretarial functions. Her appointment will be effective from January 2020. She most recently worked as general counsel for Worldpay UK.

As interim chief data officer, Zhou will define esure’s data-driven strategy and implementation plan. She has previously provided consulting services to the financial services industry and recently held the role of principal at Oliver Wyman.

Aspen has hired a new chair of Aspen Insurance UK and a NED of AIUK and Aspen Managing Agency

Theresa Froehlich has been appointed as chair of Aspen Insurance UK (AIUK) and as a non-executive director of AIUK and Aspen Managing Agency (AMAL). In addition, Natalie Waller has been appointed as a non-executive director of both AIUK and AMAL.

Froehlich held senior executive roles at Lloyd’s of London from 2010 to 2016 including interim director, performance management. Prior to this, she also held roles at Swiss Re, including head of transactions UK, Admin Re, and head of strategic initiatives.

Until March 2019, Waller served as head of state street global advisors, Global Equity Solutions London. Along with other senior roles at SSGA, Waller also has experience at fund manager Gartmore and investment bank Nomura.

Towergate Cardiff appoints new commercial account executive

Mike Legg has moved to Towergate Insurance Brokers in Cardiff to take up a position as commercial account executive. His focus will be on providing specialist insurance solutions to clients across South Wales.

With over 30 years’ experience in the insurance industry, Legg has previously worked with a wide range of businesses, including professional indemnity for solicitors, property owners, managing agents and motor traders.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.