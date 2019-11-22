People Moves Round-up: 18-22 November 2019

Keep up to date with the latest market moves.

Featuring: Pikl, CFC Underwriting, GoCo, FOIL.

Pikl appoints new board member

Pikl, the sharing economy insurance specialist, has chosen Angela Seymour-Jackson to join its board as deputy chair.

The new hire has previously held senior positions at Aegon, RAC and Aviva. She is currently a non-executive director with Trustpilot, Rentokil Initial, Janus Henderson and Page Group.

According to LinkedIn, Seymour-Jackson is currently also deputy chair and senior independent director at GoCompare Group.

Pikl founder and CEO, Louise Birritteri, commented: “It’s a fantastic coup to have someone on the team that is so well respected in the industry as Angela. I have known her for many years and she has a great deal of top quality experience and many valuable industry contacts that will help Pikl’s development.

“This is another significant step in the rapid growth of Pikl that provides us with the expertise and support we need as we scale-up our business.”

CFC recruits Angus Marshall to head its transaction liability team

Specialist insurance provider, CFC Underwriting, has appointed Angus Marshall as its transaction liability practice leader. According to LinkedIn he took up the position last month.

Marshall joined the team from AIG where he led the UK and London Market M&A team for over four years.

Before this, Marshall focused on emerging markets mergers and acquisitions at AIG, once he joined from international law firm, Norton Rose Fulbright.

CFC founder and CEO, Dave Walsh, said: “As one of the most experienced transaction liability underwriters in the London market, Angus brings a wealth of knowledge to our team. Our transaction liability practice has been one of our fastest growing lines of business.”

GoCo Group chooses Seb Chakraborty to be its CTO

GoCo Group, owner of GoCompare, has appointed Seb Chakraborty as group chief technology officer. Chakraborty will be at the centre of innovation and will be responsible for the group’s technology strategy in line with its long-term growth plans.

He has joined the senior leadership team and will be reporting to group CEO, Matthew Crummack. His appointment came into effect on 19 November 2019.

Chakraborty has a background in computing and artificial intelligence. Prior to joining the Group, Chakraborty was CTO at connected home provider, Centrica Hive. Whilst at Centrica Hive, Chakraborty led the development of complex distributed platforms across the UK, Ireland, Italy and North America.

He now holds NED roles on behalf of Blackfinch Investments with Kokoon Technology, Warwick Analytics and Tended.

Crummack commented: “Seb’s extensive experience in technology and his ambitious ideas will help to drive the next stage of the Group’s transformation.

“We will continue to make saving time and money as hassle-free as possible for consumers; through customer-led product development, such as our proprietary tech platform SaveStack, and the expansion of our tech capabilities.”

FOIL elects new president

Anthony Baker, partner at Plexus Law, has been elected as the new president of the Forum of Insurance Lawyers (FOIL) and will be responsible for driving the organisation around key issues for the insurance industry in 2020, including the whiplash reform, diversity and inclusion, and technological evolution.

Baker replaces James Heath, partner at Keoghs, who has during 2019 steered FOIL on issues including the Civil Liability Bill, whiplash reform and LASPO Part 2.

At the same time, Jennette Newman, partner at Clyde & Co, has been elected as FOIL’s new vice president. Newman served as president of London FOIL in 2019.

FOIL chief executive, Laurence Besemer, said: “Anthony’s experience makes him very well-placed to lead FOIL throughout 2020. He will no doubt be instrumental in helping the organisation navigate the difficult hurdles ahead for the UK insurance industry.

“Retention and recruitment within the insurance industry remains a prevailing issue for the sector. FOIL has an important role to play here and will use its position to encourage talented individuals to see insurance as a viable and interesting career option.”

