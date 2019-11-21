Ecclesiastical names former Zurich broker boss as insurance MD

John Blundell, who is retiring, will hand over the reins to Richard Coleman in 2020.

Ecclesiastical has announced Richard Coleman as managing director of its UK general insurance business.

In September 2019, the insurer announced that John Blundell would retire from the role in 2020. Blundell has been with Ecclesiastical since September 2016.

Coleman joins the business from Collinson, where he has been European director and global head of insurance and assistance since September 2017.

He previously spent more than 15 years with Zurich, rising to become managing director of commercial broker before leaving.

Coleman also sits on the advisory board of Cytora, an artificial intelligence InsurTech.

Jacinta Whyte, deputy group chief executive at Ecclesiastical commented: “Richard has significant insurance industry experience and is ideally placed to take this key role as we look to take our UKGI business forward.

“Richard has an impressive record of leading transformational change and delivering business growth and we are very much looking forward to him joining the team.”

Coleman added: “Ecclesiastical has a strong and successful business with a great track record, and the potential and ambition to do more in a fast changing market.

“It also has a unique purpose in the financial services sector to contribute to the greater good of society - something that speaks to me on a very personal level.”

