NIG undergoes management reshuffle

Responsibility for e-trade will be handled in the regions after Swindle exit as further managers leave the provider.

NIG has continued its management reshuffle after Jaime Swindle, director of broker e-trade, left to join Broker Network owner Bravo Group.

Insurance Age can reveal that Stuart Anderson, head of real estate, propositions and marketing, and head of strategic partners, Alan Brett, have also left NIG.

David Enoch has joined the business, which is owned by Direct Line Group, from Aspen. His new role sees him lead on strategic partners, propositions and marketing.

Peter Foulger continues as head of real estate.

Team

The changes come just over a year since Sonya Bryson was appointed managing director of NIG.

Bryson was previously a director of FarmWeb, NIG’s speciality agricultural division, having joined the business when Direct Line bought the firm in 2011.

She succeeded Neil Manser, who moved to Direct Line for a group role. He had been MD since March 2016.

The most recent set of results for the business showed that Direct Line experienced some growth in H1 2019.

Direct Line partly attributed the growth to its commercial division, which includes NIG. The commercial division as a whole, including NIG and Direct Line for Business, reported an improved COR of 93.8% (H1 2018: 97.6%).

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.